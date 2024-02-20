DiaCarta's RadTox™ Test to Monitor Tumor Response Receives Medicare Coverage

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta, a leading molecular diagnostics company personalizing patient care through liquid biopsy, proudly announced that its revolutionary RadTox™ test, designed for tumor response monitoring, is now eligible for reimbursement from Medicare, effective January 1, 2024.

The RadTox™ test is a trailblazing test in monitoring cancer treatment by measuring cell-free DNA (cfDNA) levels that are increased in cancer patients because of rapid cancer cell proliferation and cell death (apoptosis). Using DiaCarta's proprietary technology cfDNA is directly measured in blood without sample purification and amplifying the chemical signal labeled on the specific probes. This innovative approach enables physicians to assess tumor response in real-time, providing critical insights into treatment efficacy. Physicians can adjust treatments with more confidence and with more information than has been possible in the past.

Unlike traditional molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring, which focuses on specific tumor mutant clones post-treatment, RadTox™ offers a broader perspective. By analyzing changes in cfDNA levels, physicians gain valuable information about the patient's response to treatment, facilitating informed decision-making and personalized care strategies.

"Patients undergoing treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy often seek immediate answers regarding treatment efficacy," remarked Dr. Paul Okunieff, Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Florida, Gainesville. "RadTox™ fills a crucial gap by offering a personalized biomarker that correlates with cell death, providing timely insights into patients' response to tumor treatments."

Dr. Aiguo (Adam) Zhang, President, and CEO of DiaCarta, underscores the simplicity and efficacy of the RadTox™ test. "With just 10 microliters of plasma, our test has generated significant clinical data across a broad spectrum of cancer treatments," he explains. "Our initial findings across 22 tumor types with over 250,000 samples performed globally demonstrates the immense potential of this pan-cancer monitoring test."

The integration of RadTox™ into standard clinical practice represents a significant milestone in cancer care, empowering clinicians with timely and actionable insights to optimize patient outcomes.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Anne Vallerga PhD, MBA

VP, External Affairs

[email protected]

For ordering the service, contact [email protected].

About DiaCarta:

DiaCarta is a leading molecular diagnostics company dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative liquid biopsy technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes across diverse oncology indications, DiaCarta's portfolio of cutting-edge assays empowers clinicians with actionable insights for personalized treatment strategies. For more information, visit www.diacarta.com.

SOURCE DiaCarta Inc