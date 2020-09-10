Dia&Co Teams Up with FILA to Launch An Exclusive Capsule Collection

Drawing from design elements including logo graphics and the signature hues that make FILA a timeless favorite, the athleisure and street style collection comes in sizes 1X-5X and features five unique items, only available at Dia , through the full size range. Crafted with comfort and style in mind, the offerings include a fleece jacket, a colorblocked hoodie, two pairs of logo-emboldened leggings and a classic v-neck logo tee. Each piece is available for purchase at www.dia.com .

"We believe in style freedom through a life well-lived and are excited to partner with FILA, an iconic brand that enables our customer to express her unique style," said Nadia Boujarwah, Founder & CEO, Dia&Co. "The Curve Collection will make our customer feel powerful and emboldened. Whether on the court, on the street or at home, she has the power to be iconic and to be a rule breaker, because it's all in the way you wear it."

Dia&Co, a digital-only retailer and community of 5 million strong, is the industry leader in plus size culture and fashion. Its #FitToThrive initiative pioneered a positive, inclusive and representative fitness culture for plus size women and included an extension into activewear. Since launching activewear, Dia has built the largest selection of plus size fitness apparel in the world. The company has a successful track record of unique, creative collaborations with fashion icons, plus size superstars, athletes and more. Past partnerships have ranged from a fitness apparel collection with EleVen by Venus Williams, an iconic dress collection featuring modern silhouettes with classic prints by Betsey Johnson, a contemporary lifestyle collection by Rebel Wilson X Angels, and a modern-classic capsule collection with Girl with Curves, plus style icon, Tanesha Awathsi.

"Dia&Co is a pioneer in the size inclusive retail space and we are excited to work together to offer FILA silhouettes in extended sizing," said Jennifer Estabrook, President at FILA North America. "We align with Dia&Co in empowering our customers to feel confident in what they wear, while expressing their individuality with products that make them look and feel their best. With the new Curve Collection, we've created lifestyle pieces that transition through your day, while delivering on quality, comfort and style."

About Dia&Co

Dia&Co is the leading clothing and lifestyle brand for style exclusively in sizes 14-32. The company offers a personalized shopping experience and a range of brands through the curated Dia Style Box subscription service and the Dia Shop . Through Dia&Co's personalized styling service each customer receives curated boxes of clothing selected to fit her body, her budget, and her lifestyle—all to try on in the comfort of her own home. Dia&Co was founded by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert in 2015 to revolutionize the shopping experience for plus size women — an underserved group of more than 100 million women. Since then, the direct-to-consumer-company has built a dedicated and diverse community, working with millions of customers across all 50 states. Visit dia.com for more information.

About FILA

Over the last half century, FILA has been there for iconic moments, accompanying extraordinary individuals in pursuit of sport – those who courageously challenge limits and defy expectations through a seamless combination of power and grace. From its humble textile beginnings in Biella, Italy in 1911 to its historic introduction of color on the tennis court in 1973, the brand has always taken pride in creating designs as bold and breathtaking as its wearers. With a philosophy of innovation and a commitment to performance and sophistication, FILA continues to make a statement with styles that are novel in aesthetic and effective in function. Visit www.FILA.com to see the full collection of apparel and footwear.

