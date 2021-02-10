Dia&Co,The Leading Clothing and Lifestyle Brand for Style in Sizes 14-32, Launches Lingerie

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dia&Co, the leading clothing and lifestyle brand for style in sizes 14-32, launched a new category, lingerie—timed to Valentine's Day and continuing their mission to give every woman access to stylish options that make her look and feel her best. The collection represents Dia's belief in the power of style to transform, bringing customers simple luxuries, beautiful fabrics and elegant indulgences. A digital-only retailer and community of more than 5 million, Dia&Co launched with top brands in the space to offer its underserved community a variety and expansive selection of offerings.

Dia&Co's expansion into lingerie features notable brands such as Hanky Panky, Elomi, Elila and Rya Collection, with a limited-edition curated capsule collection within each brand . The new collections will include bralettes, thongs, chemises, robes, and more all designed in special Valentine's Day color palettes with special details such as lace, embroidery and sheer panels. These extra-special intimates are a collection of little luxuries designed to make everyone feel good when putting them on - because lingerie should be exactly that; for every body!

A pain point for their customer has been lack of middle ground in lingerie, between functional or sexy, this collection provides beautiful lingerie that fills that space and fits a breadth of body types. Available for all body sizes and types, in sizes 14-32, the collection has over 60 fits of bras.

"This year, more than ever, we're craving special moments we can savor. We see Valentine's Day as a celebration not just of love, but of self-love, and feeling special in the clothes closest to your body is an expression of that for us." - Dia&Co CEO Nadia Boujarwah

Dia&Co is the leading clothing and lifestyle brand for style in sizes 14-32. The company offers a range of brands through the Dia Shop and a personalized shopping experience through the curated Dia Style Box subscription service. Through Dia&Co's personalized styling service each customer receives curated boxes of clothing selected to fit her body, her budget, and her lifestyle—all to try on in the comfort of her own home. Dia&Co was founded by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert in 2015 to revolutionize the shopping experience for plus size women — an underserved group of more than 100 million women. Since then, the direct-to-consumer-company has built a dedicated and diverse community, working with millions of customers across all 50 states. Visit dia.com for more information.

