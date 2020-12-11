Diadem Presents Clinical Data and Commercialization Plans for Its AlzoSure® Prognostic Biomarker Test at 2020 Alzheimer's Disease International Conference

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diadem srl, a company developing the first blood-based test for the early prediction of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today reported that it hosted a Symposium on its prognostic biomarker test at the 34th Annual Conference of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI). Diadem presented early clinical data for its AlzoSure® Predict assay in the Symposium, outlined initial commercialization plans and hosted an expert panel. To view a replay of the Symposium, click here .

AlzoSure Predict is a simple, non-invasive plasma-based biomarker test that has been validated in early studies to accurately predict the probability a patient with asymptomatic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) will progress to dementia due to AD. The company's patented technology measures a conformational variant of p-53 (U-p53), which is over-expressed in Alzheimer's patients, using an analytical method that includes a proprietary antibody and target sequences developed by Diadem. Further clinical studies are currently underway and the company plans a global launch in collaboration with strategic partners in 2021.

Diadem CEO Paul Kinnon and Simona Piccirella, PhD, Vice President of Product Development & Operations, presented an overview of promising initial clinical data showing the potential utility of AlzoSure Predict for identifying which patients will progress from asymptomatic MCI to AD. They also discussed the company's clinical, regulatory and commercialization plans.

Symposium panelists included Diadem Medical Advisory Board AD experts Dr. Tamas Bartfai, Dr. Jeffrey Cummings and Dr. Anne Fagan. In an interactive session, they discussed the scientific background of the AlzoSure Predict biomarker test, its performance to date, and initial clinical validation data. They also explored how AlzoSure tests could fit into and impact the patient clinical pathway, along with their suitability and potential to improve patient treatment and long-term outcomes.

As part of the Symposium, Diadem presented early clinical validation data comparing AlzoSure Predict's prognostic performance with historical diagnostic results. AlzoSure accurately predicted which individuals would experience cognitive decline to Alzheimer's dementia, achieving Positive and Negative Predictive Values (AUC's) of greater than 90%, regardless of cognitive status (cognitively normal or MCI) at the time of the test. AlzoSure showed superior ability to predict cognitive decline to Alzheimer's dementia compared to "gold standard" PiB-PET imaging, and AlzoSure predicted progression to Alzheimer's dementia significantly better than amyloid and tau-based assays combined, using the same baseline characteristics.

Citing AD's high incidence and global nature, panelist Dr. Anne Fagan noted the importance of availability and scalability when testing for Alzheimer's disease. "The beauty of the biomarker test is that it is available. It is a simple blood test and people are used to that. It can be administered in the physician's office and serve as the basis for discussions with family members and caregivers. I think it's a very attractive option."

Panelist Dr. Jeffrey Cummings commented, "We are in the age of biomarkers right now that will hopefully lead us to the age of therapies." He noted the prognostic importance of Diadem's p53 biomarker that "can tell us which patients are declining," thereby enabling AD drug developers to select the right patients to include in their clinical trials. "This is the kind of biomarker test companies are looking for," Dr. Cummings concluded.

Further validation studies of AlzoSure Predict involving about 1,000 individuals are expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.

"We were pleased at the opportunity to share the encouraging early clinical data and our commercialization plans for our AlzoSure Predict prognostic assay," said CEO Kinnon. "Based on these results, we believe that our ongoing studies will confirm its ability to forecast which patients will go on to develop symptomatic AD up to six years before symptoms appear, well before any current diagnostic is accurate. We see AlzoSure as a game-changer in Alzheimer's disease--enabling earlier treatment for patients and the development of more effective AD therapies for administration before brain damage and loss of cognitive function are irreversible."

The virtual Diadem Symposium, AlzoSure--A Simple Blood Test that Predicts Clinical Dementia/Alzheimer's Before Cognitive Impairment: Implications for the Diagnostic Pathway and Treatment with Disease-Modifying Agents, took place from 9:05-10:05am GMT on December 11, 2020. To view a replay of the Symposium, click here .

About Alzheimer's Disease

There are about 50 million people suffering from dementia worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form and accounts for 60-70% of cases. At present there are no disease modifying treatments for Alzheimer's, and therapies to treat symptoms are limited. There are about 10 million new cases per year, and the incidence is rising rapidly as the population ages. The current total cost of care is enormous--estimated at 1 trillion dollars in the U.S. annually and expected to double by 2030. Currently, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is slow, inconclusive, invasive and expensive. Development of effective therapies for Alzheimer's has been hindered by the lack of accurate and cost-effective diagnostic and prognostic methods.

About Diadem

Diadem was founded as a spin-off of the University of Brescia (Italy). The company is developing the first blood-based prognostic test for the early detection of dementia, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease. The lack of accurate, accessible and affordable diagnostic tools is a major contributor to the absence of effective treatments for this devastating condition. As a result, patients are not diagnosed until late in the illness, when effective treatment is no longer possible. Diadem's rapid, accurate, cost effective and predictive blood-based prognostic test makes it possible for the first time to identify patients early in the disease process, when effective interventions and better outcomes are far more feasible. The utility of the approach has been demonstrated in early clinical studies. Additional retrospective and prospective clinical trials are planned to further validate clinical claims and support widespread adoption and use. Diadem's founding lead investor is Milan-based Panakes Partners, a venture capital firm that finances promising high potential biomedical companies in Europe and Israel. Diadem is preparing for rapid commercialization of its initial Alzheimer's prognostic via a global launch in collaboration with strategic partners, targeted for 2021. For more information, visit www.diademdx.com

