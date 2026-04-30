Diagens Annual Results: 100B-Parameter Model Reshapes Medical AI Landscape; Licensing Revenue Becomes Primary Growth Engine

HONG KONG and HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Diagens Biotech Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2526, "Diagens"), a pioneer in medical imaging foundation models, today announced its first annual results since its listing. The report marks a pivotal milestone in the company's transition from technical validation to large-scale commercialization, with annual revenue reaching RMB 164 million, a year-on-year increase of 133.7%.

Pipeline of Diagens’ biotechnology products and development programs

Driven by the rapid adoption of its proprietary iMedImage® foundation model, Diagens saw its technology licensing revenue soar by 331.7% to RMB 84.34 million, officially becoming the company's primary growth engine. Gross profit reached RMB 118 million, with a robust margin of 71.8%, reflecting a high-value business model built on "Model-as-a-Service" (MaaS).

The Industrialization of Medical AI: From "Bespoke Projects" to "Mass Production"

The medical imaging sector accounts for approximately 80% of global clinical data, yet traditional AI has long struggled with "point solutions"—developing one model for one disease in a single modality. This fragmented approach results in long R&D cycles and high costs, covering only a tiny fraction of the thousands of potential clinical applications.

Diagens is disrupting this legacy paradigm. Its iMedImage® foundation model, boasting 104 billion parameters, covers 19 imaging modalities and 26 clinical specialties. By providing a standardized technological bedrock, Diagens has reduced the cost and time of developing high-quality specialized models by over 90%.

"We are witnessing a systemic restructuring of clinical capabilities," said a representative of Diagens' cross-disciplinary expert team, which comprises veterans from basic medicine, clinical practice, and advanced AI. "Our goal is to break the cost-efficiency barrier of medical AI, moving from 'craftsman-style' development to an industrial-scale deployment that can fill the widening global gap in healthcare resources."

MaaS Ecosystem: Accelerating Global Healthcare Infrastructure

Within just six months of launching the iMed MaaS® (Model-as-a-Service) platform in 2025, Diagens partnered with 65 top-tier hospitals to incubate 92 specialized models. This ecosystem allows healthcare institutions to rapidly deploy AI capabilities tailored to specific clinical needs, effectively turning sophisticated diagnostic expertise into a scalable digital utility.

Diagens' reach now extends to over 400 medical institutions across China, including adoption by 40% of the nation's top ten hospitals. Beyond China, the company is positioning itself as a global healthcare AI infrastructure provider, aiming to lower the threshold for high-quality diagnostics worldwide.

Strategic Outlook: Scaling the New Productive Force

Looking ahead, Diagens plans to deepen its strategic collaboration with ecosystem partners, including technology giants like Tencent, to build a "Device + Service + Data" hub. By integrating the iMedImage® foundation model into the global healthcare value chain, Diagens seeks to address the existential challenges of aging populations and physician shortages.

"This is not just a leap in tool efficiency; it is a fundamental shift in how medical services are produced and delivered," stated Dr. Ning Song, Chairman of Diagens. "Standing at this historical inflection point, we are committed to working with global stakeholders to ensure that truly clinical-grade AI is accessible, reliable, and safe for every patient, everywhere."

SOURCE Hangzhou Diagens Biotech Co., Ltd.