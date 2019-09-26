Diageo and Skybound Entertainment Present Spirits of the Apocalypse, a Strategic Alliance Launching The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

CYNTHIANA, Ky., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Set in an apocalyptic world where the dead feed off the living, society has crumbled to the verge of extinction. There is no government, no stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. But luckily, there is bourbon. The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a limited-edition offering under Spirits of the Apocalypse. Available in stores nationwide beginning this October, the bourbon is good enough for the living, and sought after by the dead.

Each limited-edition bottle of The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is marked “safe-zone approved” with a label that bears the comic’s trademark logo and an “RGrimes” signature of authenticity. LIMITED EDITION The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey served neat in a stemless skeleton hand glass. Maggie’s Lemonade - 1.25 oz limited-edition The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 2 oz lemonade and 2 oz peach tea. Garnish with mint and grilled peaches. Old Man Rick - 1.25 oz limited-edition The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 1 dash aromatic bitters and 1/2 tsp simple syrup. Garnish with lemon and an orange twist. Old Man Rick, a featured signature cocktail with the limited edition bottle of The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and #193. The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available beginning in October for a limited time only at select stores nationwide.

The critically acclaimed comic continues to have a significant impact on popular culture even after its sudden, epic conclusion this past summer. This limited-edition whiskey offers diehard fans and collectors the opportunity to raise a glass to all 193 thrilling editions.

"The Walking Dead comic book series changed the game and launched a post-apocalyptic genre that continues to attract a massive, enthusiastic fan base," said Dave McNulty, Senior Director of Culture, Entertainment and Partnerships at Diageo North America. "In partnering with Skybound Entertainment, we saw the opportunity for a new whiskey their adult fan base would covet. Skybound is a great partner and best-in-class at delivering unique experiences to their fans. We share a mindset of creativity first and real collaboration to bring forth fun, new products that pop in culture."

This well-balanced bourbon features notes of rye and the essence of vanilla. With a soft caramel nose and aroma of orchard fruit, at 94 proof (47% ABV), The Walking Dead Whiskey is smooth, spicy and finishes with a light nuttiness, lingering sweetness and pleasant warmth. It's best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a number of delicious cocktails, including Maggie's "Lemonade" (bourbon, lemonade and peach tea garnished with mint and grilled peaches) and the Old Man Rick (bourbon, bitters and simple syrup served on the rocks with a lemon and orange twist).

"It's been a joy to work on The Walking Dead in so many different ways - from comics, TV, video games, and more. But working on a bourbon? That's a dream come true," said David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment. "Our partnership with Diageo arose out of a shared passion for creativity and a love of our fans. We hope our fans enjoy this as much as we do."

The Walking Dead Whiskey will be available at spirits retailers nationwide beginning this October, as well as online through licensed delivery sites including Reserve Bar and Drizly. Each clear glass bottle is marked "safe-zone approved" with a label that bears the comic's trademark logo and sealed cork with an "RGrimes" signature of authenticity. It has a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750mL bottle. Whether a "Walker" or whiskey fan, raise a glass and enjoy responsibly to celebrate the comic book series' iconic run.

Maggie's "Lemonade"

1.25 oz The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 oz Lemonade

2 oz Peach Tea

Glass: Pint

Garnish: Mint & grilled peaches

Directions: Add all ingredients into a Pint glass filled with ice, gently stir and garnish.

Old Man Rick

1.25 oz The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 dash aromatic bitters

½ teaspoon simple syrup

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon & orange twist

Directions: Add all ingredients into a rocks glass Add three ice cubes and stir 20 seconds to chill cocktail and dilute the whiskey. Add two more ice cubes and garnish.

About Spirits of the Apocalypse

Sprits of the Apocalypse is a strategic alliance between Diageo and Skybound Entertainment, the creative architects behind The Walking Dead comic book series. A limited time only release, The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the first edition in this new series. Available in stores nationwide beginning fall 2019, this smooth, spicy and balanced whiskey is good enough for the living and sought out by the dead. For more information, visit thewalkingdeadbourbon.com and follow @thewalkingdead on social media.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform content company that world-builds across mediums including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, and more. The company works closely with creators to bring their stories to a wider audience, while ensuring creators can maintain intellectual property rights and creative control. Skybound is the home of notable properties including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Super Dinosaur. On screen, Skybound holds a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios and a first-look movie deal with Universal.

Also under the Skybound Entertainment umbrella is Skybound Games, the home of tabletop and videogames alike; an upcoming mobile narrative gaming venture in conjunction with Europe's leading entertainment company Sky; GammaRay, a video-content brand focused on pop culture and presented by Skybound; and Skybound North, Skybound's Canadian sister company. Skybound is also a partner in Skybound Galactic, a television studio with the capabilities to finance the development and production of scripted series.

