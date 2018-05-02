Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership

"We are delighted to welcome two of Diageo's most talented and experienced senior leaders to North America," said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. "Claudia and Ed have both played critical leadership roles in the recent transformation of our Europe business, and both bring world-class multi-market experience that will help drive their respective functions forward."

Pilkington takes the helm of marketing and innovation from James Thompson. During his tenure Thompson has established a strong platform for growth in North America. He has recruited and developed top talent, overseen a step-up in creativity and successfully implemented our refreshed consumer-choice framework. Thompson has decided to return to the U.K. for personal reasons and currently, with no suitable openings within Diageo, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Pilkington has a long history with Diageo over the course of a 24 year career with the company that has seen him lead its marketing and innovation business in Australia, Latin America and the Caribbean and, prior to his current role, as leader of the company's global vodka, rum and gin category.

Schubert takes on U.S. Spirits and Canada from Tom Looney. After a 30 year career with the business, Looney has decided to retire. During his time with the business, Looney has been a key contributor to the company's strategy, performance, and navigation of distributor alignment. His work has created stronger execution and focus across the U.S. Spirits commercial function.

This marks a return to North America for Schubert, who has spent time in the U.S. and Canada in a number of senior commercial roles, including President, U.S. Control States & Canada. Schubert has most recently led Diageo Continental Europe to strong growth.

"Together Thompson and Looney have a combined 53 years with the business, and we are grateful for the significant impact and legacy they leave with us," continued Mahlan. "Their leadership and passion will be missed, and we wish them the very best for the future."

Pilkington and Schubert will transition to the North America market over the summer, reporting to Mahlan. Thompson will remain through July 31, 2018, and Looney will remain to support the transition through September 30, 2018.

