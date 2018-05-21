Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

"We are honored that so many of the liquids across our portfolio continue to be recognized, and have placed so highly at one of the industry's most established competitions," said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. "We believe this is a true testament to the quality and craftsmanship of our brands, and congratulate everyone involved with making and bringing to market these world-class products."

Several medals were awarded to Scotch, Tennessee, Bourbon and Rye Whisk(e)ys. Johnnie Walker took home a total of five medals, including a Double Gold medal for Johnnie Walker Red Label. Crown Royal earned 13 medals in total, including two Double Gold medals for Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash and Crown Royal Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky.

In the Tequila, Rum and Vodka categories, Diageo brands also performed well, winning 19 medals. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist and Naked Turtle White Rum both secured Gold medals.

A full breakdown of Diageo's winning brands from the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found on the competition website [https://sfspiritscomp.com/results/], and all Diageo brands' Best in Class, Double Gold and Gold medal winners are listed below.

Best in Class:

Bulleit Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash Whisky

Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Double Gold:

Buchanan's Master Blended Scotch

Buchanan's Red Seal Blended Scotch

Bulleit Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Cacique Leyenda Rum

Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders' Mash Whisky

Crown Royal Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch

Ypióca Cinco Chaves Cachaça

Gold:

Buchanan's 15 Year Old Select Blended Scotch

Buchanan's 15 Year Old Select Blended Scotch

Buchanan's Special Reserve 18 Year Old Blended Scotch

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

Cacique Añejo Rum

Cacique 500 Rum

George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finished Tennessee Whisky

I.W. Harper Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The Naked Turtle White Rum

Oban 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist

The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Singleton of Glendullan 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Ypióca 150 Anos Cachaça

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of America's most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world. www.sfspiritscomp.com

