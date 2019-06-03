Diageo Brands Earn Top Honors for Exceptional Quality at 19th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

NORWALK, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo brands were recognized for their quality, craftsmanship, and overall excellence at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This year Diageo brands brought home a total of 101 medals, including 38 Double Gold or Gold medals.

Scotch brands performed particularly well, winning 43 of the total 101 medals. Diageo Scotch brands were also awarded two Best in Class distinctions, with Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old winning the coveted title of "Best Blended Scotch" and Lagavulin 9-Year-Old (Game of Thrones House Lannister) earning "Best Distillers' Malt Scotch, Up to 12 Years." In addition to a Double Gold, Talisker 10-Year-Old received an esteemed Platinum medal, which is given only to those spirits that have won a Double Gold medal in three consecutive competitions. While the focus was on the extraordinary liquids, the competition also paid tribute to exceptional packaging design, where the entire Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky collection was honored with a Double Gold.

"We are honored that so many incredible spirits brands across our portfolio have been recognized at this level by one of the industry's most established competitions," said Deirdre Mahlan, President Diageo North America. "The exceptional craftsmanship and quality that goes into every one of these brands is something we value every day, and this gives us all one more reason to celebrate."

Several medals were awarded to Diageo's American Whiskey brands, with Bulleit, George Dickel, and Orphan Barrel all securing Gold and above. In the Tequila, Rum, Vodka and Gin categories, Diageo brands also performed well, winning 32 medals. Smirnoff and Zacapa each earned two Gold medals; for Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, and the newly-released Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusion Watermelon Mint, and Zacapa Centenario Sistema Solera 23 Rum and Zacapa Ambar 12 Rum, respectively.

A full breakdown of Diageo's winning brands from the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found on the competition website [https://sfspiritscomp.com/results/], and all Diageo brands' Best in Class, Double Gold and Gold medal winners are listed below (medals listed are for liquids, unless otherwise noted).

Best in Class:

Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old – Best Blended Scotch

Double Gold:

Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve

Bundaberg Master Distillers' Collection Solera Rum

Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection (packaging)

18-Year-Old Johnnie Walker Double Black Label

Lagavulin 12-Year-Old

Lagavulin 9-Year-Old, Game of Thrones House Lannister

House Lannister Mortlach 16-Year-Old

Singleton 12-Year-Old

Talisker 10-Year-Old

Talisker Distiller's Edition

Gold:

Baileys Tres Leches

Buchanan's 12-Year-Old Deluxe

Buchanan's Master

Bulleit 12-Year-Old Rye

Bundaberg Master Distillers' Collection Small Batch Silver Rum

Cardhu Gold Reserve, Game of Thrones House Targaryen

House Targaryen George Dickel Bottled in Bond

Gordon's Traveler's Edition London Dry Gin

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (packaging and liquid)

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Red Label

Lagavulin 8-Year-Old

Lagavulin Distiller's Edition

Oban 14-Year-Old

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 25

Royal Lochnagar 12-Year-Old, Game of Thrones House Bartheon

House Bartheon Singleton 15-Year-Old

Singleton 18-Year-Old

Singleton of Glendullan Select, Game of Thrones House Tully

House Tully Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusion Watermelon Mint

Talisker Storm

Talisker Select Reserve, Game of Thrones House Greyjoy

House Greyjoy Zacapa Ambar 12 Rum

Zacapa Centenario Sistema Solera 23 Rum

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of America's most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world. www.sfspiritscomp.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

