DIAGEO CHAMPIONS THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HBCUs

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo North America continues to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with unique and engaging activations at Homecomings and Classics throughout the 2024 fall season. Together with its brands Casamigos, Crown Royal and Guinness, Diageo is honoring HBCU culture and the longstanding traditions of Homecoming at Howard University in Washington, DC, and football Classics in Alabama and Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to continue our support of the HBCU community and its rich Homecomings and Classics traditions across many of our partner institutions," said Stephanie Childs, EVP, Corporate Relations, Diageo North America. "HBCU culture is thriving, with graduates from these esteemed establishments making impactful contributions to society and business. We are proud to celebrate the achievements and traditions again this season."

In addition to celebrating Homecoming and Classic season at HBCUs, Diageo's support via endowments at 29 HBCUs across the country continues to provide financial support to future leaders (unlike grants, endowments provide a permanent stream of interest capital for scholarships). In 2023, interest from these endowments generated over $400,000 in scholarship funds distributed to future leaders, supporting their academic journeys. This cycle will happen annually as interest accrues from the various endowments.

HOMECOMING & CLASSIC ACTIVATIONS

Festivities kick off in Washington, DC on Friday October 18th, where Diageo will salute Howard alumni and next generation changemakers at the black tie Alumni Bison Ball, hosted by the HBCU alumni collective, Homecoming at the Mecca. The celebration of Black excellence continues the following day at the "Off The Yard" tailgate festival, where Diageo will toast each honoree's impact and impressive achievements. More than a party, this is a chance to recognize decades of trailblazers committed to scholarship and service during a reunion that welcomes all Bisons back home.

On Friday October 25th, football fans and alumni will gather in Birmingham, Alabama for one of the largest HBCU classic football games in the country. As Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University prepare to face off, Diageo will proudly serve as an official Spirits Partner of "The Classic - Welcome to Birmingham" celebration.

Finally, on Saturday November 30th, Diageo and its brands will celebrate the rich HBCU traditions and culture of Grambling State University and Southern University in New Orleans, Louisiana at the 51st Annual Bayou Classic with a spirited game day tailgate. Through the "Show Your HBCU Spirit" initiative, HBCU football fans in select states can text "BAYOU" to 24272 to enter for a chance to win tickets to the Bayou Classic as well as the Greek Show & Battle of the Bands.

ADDITIONAL ENDEAVORS

In addition to HBCU Homecoming programming, Diageo North America's "Learning Skills for Life" program has provided employable skills and hospitality training at no cost to nearly 6,000 people over the past 10 years in underemployed communities and across HBCU alumni networks.

Diageo is committed to educating consumers in every community about safe alcohol consumption. In 2022, the company established the Multicultural Consortium for Responsible Drinking (MCRD), a partnership with influential leaders from diverse community organizations, to increase awareness on the risks of alcohol-related harm and provide educational resources about moderation. Over the past two years, we've reached over 5 million people with messages of responsible consumption.

