Diageo Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Diageo Plc. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diageo Plc (Diageo) is an alcoholic beverages company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells spirits and beer products. Its product portfolio includes whisky, liqueur, beer, vodka, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) whisky, Canadian whisky, rum, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages, liqueurs, gin, and tequila.

The report furnishes a wealth of information and valuable insights into Diageo's technology activities, making it an indispensable resource for those interested in the company's digital transformation endeavors. It offers a deep understanding of Diageo's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on how the company leverages technology to drive growth and innovation.

Furthermore, the report presents an overview of Diageo's technology initiatives, encompassing details about partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. This provides readers with a comprehensive view of the company's technology-driven initiatives and its commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation within its industry.

The company own more than 200 brands. Some of the company's renowned brands are Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Guinness, and Tanqueray. Diageo owns and leases manufacturing, distilling, blending, bottling, and packaging facilities. The company distributes products through independent wholesalers and retailers, distributors and brokers, subsidiary companies, joint venture arrangements, and third-party distributors. It also sells its products through brewers, retail groups, and regional independent wholesalers and on-trade and off-trade operations. Diageo is headquartered in London.

Scope

  • Diageo has been applying a range of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics process automation (RPA) to improve productivity and business processes.
  • Diageo has begun using drones for watering its agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. As opposed to conventional spraying methods which spray every plant evenly regardless of its water and nutritional feed needs, the drones identify agave plants which require water and nutritional feed and sprays only those ones.
  • In the US, Diageo has been tapping big data and predictive analytics to understand consumer behavior and help store-owners stock more of high-demand products.
  • Diageo opened the Diageo Collaboration Center, a 17,000 square-foot facility, in Stamford, Connecticut. The facility helps Diageo's partners, distributors, and customers to unlock new opportunities and find solutions for challenges confronting the alcohol beverages industry. It enables Diageo to quickly share insights and work more closely with partners to generate new business opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Vivanda
  • Instagram
  • Beerboard
  • GladCloud
  • IBM
  • SAP
  • Siemens
  • Google
  • DFS

