Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Proudly American, this new brand of vodka is uniquely designed to celebrate the American spirit. American Anthem will donate $1 from each bottle made, split between 'Operation Gratitude' and 'The Mission Continues' -- two exceptional charitable organizations that are dedicated to strengthening and supporting military personnel and their families.

With ingredients sourced from America's heartland, this brand-new American vodka uses corn from Indiana and Iowa for a product that is delicious, versatile, and gluten-free. American Anthem is the perfect complement to backyard cookouts, rooftop parties, happy hour or by poolside, and it invites us to come together and unify. "American Anthem inspires us to unite with the pride, the generosity, the people and the uniquely American values of the place we call home," said Ryan Robertson, Brand Director, American Anthem. "It's a privilege to partner with two great charitable organizations, 'Operation Gratitude' and 'The Mission Continues', and we're honored to be able to offer additional local engagement opportunities for consumers to give-back with these partners via our brand website."

"We are excited to partner with American Anthem to expand our support of our Military and our mission to give everyone over legal drinking age a way of expressing their appreciation to those who serve," said Kevin Schmiegel, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Gratitude. "Providing opportunities like this for our nation to say 'Thank You' to service members and their families is critically important, because so many grateful citizens want to do so, but many don't know how."

"Our partnership with American Anthem vodka is an exciting new opportunity for The Mission Continues," said Spencer Kympton, president of The Mission Continues. "Their contribution will further propel our efforts to empower veterans creating a positive impact in communities nationwide."

