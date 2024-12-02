Unveiled during National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, the new campaign encourages football fans to make responsible choices and plan to never drive impaired

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium drinks company Diageo North America, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the National Football League (NFL), and Uber Technologies, Inc. join forces in a unique partnership to launch "Take a Minute. Make a Plan." Football games provide fans with unforgettable moments of celebration, but planning to never drive impaired is just as important as the pregame rituals and final score. Did you know the average fan spends 690 minutes a week thinking about football1? This campaign encourages fans to prioritize taking just one of those 690 minutes to make a plan to never drive impaired and aims to foster a culture of responsibility, especially during high-excitement moments like football games where socializing is part of the experience.

Diageo, MADD, the NFL and Uber Team Up to Launch “Take a Minute. Make a Plan.” Campaign to Tackle Impaired Driving Diageo, MADD, the NFL and Uber Team Up to Launch “Take a Minute. Make a Plan.” Campaign to Tackle Impaired Driving

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/diageo/9305751-en-diageo-madd-nfl-uber-take-a-minute-make-a-plan-campaign

"In sports, a one-minute time out to talk strategy can change everything. With this powerful insight, we created a campaign to inspire people to take one minute to plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and never drive impaired," said Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations, Diageo North America, Stephanie Childs. "Through our partnerships with MADD, the NFL, and Uber, we are proud to collaborate on this important effort to prevent impaired driving. Together, we can reach more people and save lives."

"As we celebrate the excitement of the NFL season, it's critical to remember that the safety of our fans and communities comes first," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. "We're proud to reinforce our commitment to responsible celebrations by partnering with Diageo, MADD and Uber on this impactful campaign, encouraging fans to take a minute to plan ahead and never drive impaired."

With a tongue-in-cheek creative approach, the campaign spots show different settings where football fans prepare for game day - from rituals like face painting, selecting the right jersey to wear, to gathering the essentials for an ideal tailgate – inspiring viewers to reflect on how taking just one minute to plan can make a vital difference to ensuring a safe ride. The 360-degree marketing campaign includes print, digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertisements, broadcast integrations during select NFL games, in-stadium programming including tailgate activations at select games, and targeted Uber messaging with exclusive incentive codes. The campaign will run throughout the remainder of the NFL season, inclusive of visibility in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX weekend, ensuring that fans across the country are consistently reminded of the importance of planning ahead before celebrating. To view more of the work, visit https://www.youtube.com/@Diageo/playlists and Diageo.com.

"We are honored to team up with Diageo, Uber, and the NFL in the 'Take a Minute. Make a Plan.' Campaign," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Together, we are committed to promoting responsible drinking and ensuring that everyone gets home safely. Every day, about 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 39 minutes. As football fans gather to celebrate their favorite teams, we urge them to plan ahead and use safe transportation options."

Earlier this year MADD created The MADD Network, an initiative that unites diverse supporters of MADD who share a commitment to eliminating impaired driving for good. In addition, the MADD Sports program brings together athletes, teams, and universities to amplify MADD's mission to end impaired driving and promote safer choices in sports communities and their fans.

"We're thrilled to team up with MADD, the NFL and Diageo for this important initiative," said Jill Hazelbaker, Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Communications and Public Policy at Uber. "We know that Uber has helped to reduce drunk driving traffic fatalities in the cities we serve, and we're proud to provide an easy alternative to drinking and driving. We hope this campaign encourages football fans to take a minute and make a plan to arrange a safe ride."

Through this partnership, Diageo North America, MADD, the NFL and Uber are using high-visibility, actionable messaging to engage fans and the broader public. Fans can visit www.TakeAMinuteNow.com to access resources that help them plan ahead and make safer choices. Whether it's using Uber to get a ride home, designating a driver, or taking public transportation, the "Take a Minute. Make a Plan." campaign provides the tools and incentives needed to ensure that every gameday celebration ends safely – and reinforces Diageo's longstanding commitment to addressing impaired driving.

About DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

About NFL

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

1 690 minutes a week, equivalent to 46 hours a month. Ticketmaster's #OfficialFan poll.

https://blog.ticketmaster.com/official-fan-stat-recap-2019/

SOURCE DIAGEO