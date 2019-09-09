Diagnomics Added CLIA Certificates From Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnomics, a leading genomics services provider, announced that it now has active CLIA certifications in three states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

"These CLIA certifications enable Diagnomics to extend its premier genomic testing services and serve a wider range of clients in the United States and overseas," said Min Seob Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of Diagnomics. "This is a gateway for our company to develop strong partnerships with new clients as well as maintain them with existing ones."

The certifications have been issued by the Department of Health, where the certification requirements differ by state. Additionally, the approval process involves a thorough evaluation of laboratory standards, daily operations, and testing procedures to check for quality at the CLIA level.

"Diagnomics excels in the areas of organization and quality control, which have been critical in helping our company achieve these certifications," Dr. Lee added. "We will continue to reflect the highest quality in our services, and we are excited to reach new heights with these additional CLIA certifications."

About Diagnomics

Diagnomics, Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative genetic testing platforms for both organizations and individual consumers. Diagnomics strives to deliver confidence and reliability by offering comprehensive genomic solutions for the development of personalized healthcare and precision medicine in the global genomics market. Diagnomics is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory providing genetic testing platform services and highly secure HIPAA-compliant cloud-based analysis solutions. To learn more, visit www.diagnomics.com.

