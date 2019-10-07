Diagnomics Releases Cardiovascular Health Panel on Clinical Microarray Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnomics Inc., a San Diego-based genetic testing company, is releasing a cardiovascular-focused genetic report through the Illumina Global Screening Array platform. The new clinical report, Cardiac Care, is now added to the company's established clinical portfolio, Gene Impetus, that emphasizes medically actionable panels generated from genomic data to enable proactive approach to preventive health and risk management and to provide evidence-based guidance to both patients and healthcare providers on cardiovascular conditions.

With an estimate of 610,000 deaths every year, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Cardiovascular-related deaths are present not only in the high-risk population, where comorbidity with diabetes and obesity are frequently observed, but also in high performing athletes. In addition, many heart conditions, however, have few symptoms, are known to run in family, or result from a combination of different genetic and environmental causes, which might require changes in the patient's care and lifestyle. As such, Diagnomics prioritizes the clinical actionability of the Cardiac Care report to help physicians and patients understand the effect of the genetic components of these diseases in order to promote quality of care and employ effective preventive measures.

The new Cardiac Care report will feature over 110 genes from clinical databases spanning across more than 30 different cardiovascular conditions, ranging from cardiomyopathies to rare forms of long QT syndromes such as Andersen-Tawil and Jervell-Lange Nielsen syndromes. The report's comprehensiveness also addresses hypercholesterolemia, atrial fibrillation, and aneurysms. The report will also include valuable insights on the conditions' inheritance mode and zygosity to enable the relative follow-up testing and family planning.

"We are excited to launch Gene Impetus – Cardiac Care as an effective panel for healthcare providers and their patients to screen for cardiovascular conditions," Min Seob Lee, Ph.D., Chairman of Diagnomics commented. "I'm very proud of the intensive effort our team have put in curation of clinically relevant genes and variants, cross-reference multiple cardiologists' recommendations, and validation of the panel using the most updated technologies. The report will be a versatile and robust tool in our arsenal of precision medicine, and will impact our health for years to come along with Diagnomics' Pharmacogenomics, Preventive Care, and Hereditary Cancer."

Diagnomics releases Gene Impetus – Cardiac Care as part of the company's CAP/CLIA product line. The report launch emphasizes the company's mission to empower precision medicine in healthcare and wellness by pioneering innovative genomic technologies to provide clinically actionable guidance to physicians and patients for better treatment and prevention management.

About Diagnomics, Inc.

Diagnomics, Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative genetic testing platforms for both organizations and individual consumers. Diagnomics strives to deliver confidence and reliability by offering comprehensive genomic solutions for the development of personalized healthcare and precision medicine in the global genomics market. Diagnomics is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory providing genetic testing platform services and highly secure HIPAA-compliant cloud-based analysis solutions. To learn more, visit www.diagnomics.com.

