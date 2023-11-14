Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 2,087 Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 2087 diagnostic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. 

The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals" report provides a thorough insight into diagnostic agreements made by major biopharmaceutical companies globally. It covers diagnostic deals from 2016 to 2023 and offers an understanding of the reasons and methods behind companies' involvement in such partnerships. These agreements often encompass various elements, including collaborative research and development (R&D) and commercialization.

Additionally, the report contains tables and figures illustrating diagnostic dealmaking trends and activities. It also features an all-encompassing deal directory structured by company, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title includes a Weblink for easy access to the online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document, making it convenient to access these documents as needed.

Key chapters of the report include:

  • Introduction: An introductory section.
  • Diagnostic Dealmaking Trends: An overview of trends in diagnostic dealmaking since 2016.
  • Prominent Diagnostic Agreements: A compilation of significant diagnostic agreements since 2016, categorized by their headline value.
  • Top 25 Active Companies: A comprehensive list of the top 25 companies actively engaged in diagnostic dealmaking, including summaries and lists of their diagnostic agreements.
  • Examination of Diagnostic Deals: A detailed examination of diagnostic agreements made and announced since January 2016, provided contract documents are accessible.
  • Assessment of Diagnostic Partnership Agreements: A thorough evaluation of diagnostic partnership agreements made and announced since January 2016, organized according to specific diagnostic technology types.

Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2016
  • Browse diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in diagnostic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Diagnostic deals over the years
2.3. Most active diagnostic dealmakers
2.4. Diagnostic deals by deal type
2.5. Diagnostic deals by therapy area
2.6. Diagnostic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for diagnostic deals
2.7.1 Diagnostic deals headline values
2.7.2 Diagnostic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Diagnostic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Diagnostic royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading diagnostic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top diagnostic deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active diagnostic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active diagnostic dealmakers
4.3. Most active diagnostic deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Diagnostic dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory
Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by deal type
Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by therapy area

