Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Overviews 2028 | Key Players: GE Healthcare, Philips, Suzuken, & Schiller AG: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in market of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is credited to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, changing food patterns, significant adoption of ECG monitoring systems by healthcare professionals, and ease of operation of these devices. Increasing preference among healthcare specialists coupled with growing health-conscious population increasingly are expected to drive the growth of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rise in the number of awareness initiatives by local governments are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for market players in the near future. However, higher initial cost and lack of availability of skilled professionals are restricting the market growth, in the recent years. Globally, diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) systems.

Changing lifestyle and varying eating habits have steered rising occurrence cardio-vascular diseases among young as well as elderly population. High-calorie diet and lesser physical exercises are contributing to number incidences of cardio-vascular diseases such as arteriosclerosis and high blood pressure. The common factors such as ever-growing pollution with the rapid industrialization and urbanization, are also leading to the respirational disorder, thus fostering market demand for ECG equipment.

An ECG equipment offers smart diagnosis based treatment with the help of highly accurate diagnosis of physiological parameters in real-time. An ECG system is able to predict and facilitate diagnostic needs according to patient needs. The ECG systems provide highly accurate test results, helps in further treatment of the patients suffering from cardo-vascular disorders.

The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the product type such as holter monitors, resting ECG system, stress ECG monitors, event monitoring systems and ECG management systems. The ECG management systems is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of the ECG management systems segment is attributed to the increasing adoption by numerous healthcare facilities and their cost-effectiveness. The holter monitors segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the highly accurate results and lower cost.

The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, increase in the number of research & development activities by prominent industry participants, and existence well-established medical facilities.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market with massive growth over the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing number of medical facilities in the region, growing healthcare expenditure by local governments, increasing disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the ECG equipment market are BioTelemetry, Inc., Compumed Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Mindray Medical Co., Hill Rom Ltd., NIHON KOHDEN Co., Philips Healthcare, Inc., Schiller Group AG, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., CardioComm Solutions, Inc., McKesson Co., Device Technologies, Inc., and Medical Information Technology, Inc.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

