Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to grow by USD 4.5 Bn; ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. The market is already a mature market in terms of revenue growth. The global diagnostic ECG market has the presence of various established players, which hold major revenue shares of the market. The prominent vendors in the global diagnostic ECG market have a strong geographic presence and a comprehensive range of products for diagnostic ECG. Established vendors mainly focus on the development of technologically advanced products. Vendors are also focusing on acquisitions to expand and strengthen their product offerings and widen their customer base. This is helping them increase their market revenue and establish a strong foothold in the global diagnostic ECG market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market report covers the following areas:

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver: The increased incidence of cardiac diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The worldwide prevalence of cardiac diseases is increasing at rapid pace. Hypertension is the most common cause of heart failure and is caused due to a rise in blood pressure in the arteries. It is the most dangerous condition causing serious risk of heart disease or stroke. Also, the rising incidence of diabetes is increasing the prevalence of CVDs globally. The rising prevalence of such chronic conditions is necessitating the need for diagnosis and treatment in order to keep track of the patient's daily medical condition's severity and to keep medical records. In addition, the growing hospitalization of the older population for the treatment of cardiac diseases has increased the need for ECG diagnosis, which is driving the market growth.

Stringent regulatory processes is identified as a major challenge hindering market growth. There is a wide range of regulatory recommendations and testing for diagnostic ECG devices. These include device description, performance testing, in-vitro safety testing, labeling, and other regulatory requirements. Strict product approval processes and safety regulations make it difficult for manufacturers to launch new products in the market.

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bionet America, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardioline SpA, EDAN Instruments Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Innomed Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp, Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and VectraCor Inc. are some of the major market participants.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals Clinics and Cardiac Care Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Home Setting

The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global diagnostic ECG systems market. Factors such as the increasing number of cardiovascular disease (CVD) cases, the rising number of heart specialty hospitals, and the business strategies adopted by end-users and vendors are fueling the adoption of diagnostic ECG. The segment is also driven by the growing presence of large multi-specialty hospitals and heart specialty hospitals, the availability of reimbursements, and government initiatives to offer diagnostic ECG fees.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America accounted for the major share of the global diagnostic ECG market. The growth of the diagnostic ECG market in this North America is driven mainly by technological advances and product launches, rapid growth in the number of cardiac specialty centers, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the region. The increasing number of diagnostic procedures to detect CVDs in hospitals and clinics in North America is also fueling the adoption of diagnostic ECG.

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market vendors

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Diagnostics Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bionet America, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardioline SpA, EDAN Instruments Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Innomed Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp, Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and VectraCor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals clinics and cardiac care centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home setting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Home setting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home setting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Home setting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home setting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACS Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 89: ACS Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ACS Diagnostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ACS Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Ambu AS

Exhibit 92: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 93: Ambu AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Ambu AS - Key offerings

10.5 Bionet America

Exhibit 95: Bionet America - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bionet America - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bionet America - Key offerings

10.6 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Cardioline SpA

Exhibit 101: Cardioline SpA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cardioline SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Cardioline SpA - Key offerings

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 109: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Nihon Kohden Corp

Exhibit 119: Nihon Kohden Corp - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nihon Kohden Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Nihon Kohden Corp - Key news



Exhibit 122: Nihon Kohden Corp - Key offerings

10.12 VectraCor Inc.

Exhibit 123: VectraCor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: VectraCor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: VectraCor Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

About Us

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

