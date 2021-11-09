Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.10% and is Expected to Extend to USD 33.56 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report:

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is expected to dominate the overall Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period. Key pharma players working proactively in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market include GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Corporation, and others.

and others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 24.15 billion in 2020, growing at an escalated CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is contemplated to reach USD 33.56 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at an escalated of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is contemplated to reach by 2026. On November 30, 2020 Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Sansei Corporation released the commercial display of a new medical container CT system (MC-Cube) equipped with measures to prevent the spread of infectious disease.

and released the commercial display of a new medical container equipped with measures to prevent the spread of infectious disease. In November 2020 , Shimadzu Corporation announced the global sales release of a new general radiography solution, RADspeed Pro style edition with GLIDE Technology™.

Interested in knowing how the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Analysis

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Overview

Diagnostic Imaging is referred to as the process by which the internal structures of a human body can be observed with the help of electromagnetic radiation for obtaining an accurate diagnosis. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment is useful for the early diagnosis of diseases by analyzing those using medical imaging techniques and it also helps to detect abnormalities through imaging of organs or tissues. The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment comprises Radiography (X-rays), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Computed tomography (CT), Fluoroscopy, and Ultrasound among others. For diagnostic purposes, these systems have been used in order to image the body for obtaining correct diagnosis and determination of future care.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Diagnostic Imaging Equipment get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Insight

Geographically, the global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. On the basis of earning solely, North America is the leader of global market currently and is anticipated to even remain constant during the forecast period. However, the primacy of North America will be apparently challenged by the European market. Therefore, the rise observed in the prevalence of chronic conditions in adults will lead to increasing demand for diagnostic imaging equipment, further driving the diagnostic imaging equipment market growth regionally.

With major advancements in the medical imaging field, encouraged by advances in digital and communication technology such as the global introduction of a new spectral CT 7500 system by Koninklijke Philips N.V. provides the precision diagnosis. The latest intelligent system - Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) 7500 delivers high-quality spectral images for every patient on every scan 100% of the time in order to aid in improvisation of disease characterization and reduction in rescans and follow-ups. In addition, there was a launch of a multi-use radiography fluoroscopy system (Persona RF PREMIUM) recently on June 21, 2021, in the region by FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, all these entrance of devices in the market are major factors that are expected to propel the market growth of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment.

Learn more about the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Landscape @ Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Analysis

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations and the increase in the geriatric population are held as accountable factors for the surge in Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market. Apart from that, aspects like rising technological advancement, the growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing patient awareness regarding early-stage diagnosis, and growing demand for effective & efficient imaging technologies for diagnosis act as major growth boosters in the spectrum of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market.

The market for Diagnostic Imaging Equipment observed a period of slow growth temporarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19. During the pandemic situation, the buying capacity of the hospitals was limited, operation of the manufacturing companies was influenced by the minimized workforce, transport-related restrictions, and COVID-19 emergencies decreased all routine and elective procedures.

However, now manufacturing facilities have resumed their operations and relaxation has been given in lockdown guidelines, it can be readily assumed that the key market players will continue to bring technologically advanced devices in the market and adopt strategies that will cause normalcy in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market.

To discuss more regarding the short and long-term impact of COVID-10 get a snapshot of the report

diagnostic imaging equipment market @ Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Landscape Analysis

Scope of the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

X-Ray Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Mammography Systems

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Orthopaedics

Gynaecology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% and will reach USD 33.56 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report Introduction 2 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Key factors analysis 5 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 7 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market layout 8 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Company and Product Profiles

9.1 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) 9.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation 9.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation 9.4 Hologic, Inc. 9.5 SternMed GmbH. 9.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 9.7 Siemens Healthineers 9.8 Samsung Medison (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.) 9.9 Konica Minolta, Inc. 9.10 Carestream Health. 9.11 Agfa-Gevaert Group. 9.12 CURVEBEAM.COM 9.13 Allengers 9.14 Neusoft Corporation 9.15 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Outlook

Understand the Competition, Risk Assessment and effective Research and Development approach to take value-based decisions.

RelatedReports

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices-Market

DelveInsight's 'Radiofrequency Ablation Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices and the historical and forecasted Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market trends in the US, EU5, Japan, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and key companies involved like Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baylis Medical, Arthrex, Inc, and many more.

Pulse Oximeters Market

'Pulse Oximeters Market' was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026. The demand for Pulse Oximeters is primarily attributed to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising prevalence of various respiratory disorders, technological advancement, and the entrance of key companies such as Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd, VYAIRE, OMRON Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co, and many others.

Chronic Insomnia Market

DelveInsight's 'Chronic Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers, and key companies involved like Eisai Inc, Merck & Co, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Sequential Medicine Ltd, and many others.

Achromatopsia Market

DelveInsight's "Achromatopsia- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Achromatopsia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like MeiraGTx, Janssen, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC), and many others.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Cataract Surgery Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cataract Surgery Devices and the historical and forecasted Cataract Surgery Devices market trends, market barriers and key companies involved like Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A, HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd, Topcon Corporation, and many others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

What factors are guiding the Growth of Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems in the MedTech Market ?

Evaluating the Role of Digital Therapeutics as an Alternative to Conventional Therapies for Depression

Medical Devices Market Blooms as the Key MedTech Companies Continue to Bring-In Innovation

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP