Diagnostic Imaging Global Market is Projected to Reach $41 Billion by 2030: Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Growth

06 Jul, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Diagnostic Imaging estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
X-ray Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MRI segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Diagnostic Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude
- Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth
- Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging
- Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth
- Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions
- Key Players
- Diagnostic Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Segment Analysis
- MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
- Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
- Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular, Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others
- Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
- Ultrasound
- Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-of Care Systems
- X-Ray
- Nuclear Medicine
- SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
- Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT
- PET
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
- Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market
- Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
- Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
- Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
- PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique
- SPECT-CT
- PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads
- Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
- Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Market Growth
- CT Imaging Gains Popularity
- CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging
- Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtj5o6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article