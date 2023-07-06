Diagnostic Imaging Global Market is Projected to Reach $41 Billion by 2030: Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diagnostic Imaging estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

X-ray Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MRI segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Diagnostic Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth

Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions

Key Players

Diagnostic Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Segment Analysis

MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular, Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound

Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-of Care Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT

PET

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique

SPECT-CT

PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Market Growth

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

