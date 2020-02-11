Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Overview
This report on the diagnostic imaging market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population that requires diagnostic imaging to treat and diagnose their afflictions, high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the various applications of imaging techniques in different surgical procedures are major factors driving the global diagnostic imaging market.
The diagnostic imaging market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global diagnostic imaging market.
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Key Segments
The overall diagnostic imaging market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.Furthermore, in terms of product, the diagnostic imaging market has been classified into X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, CT, and nuclear imaging.
The X-ray segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global diagnostic imaging market during the forecast period, owing to the wide usage of X-ray images in displaying any injury or deformities in the skeletal system.Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market has been segregated into cardiology, gynecology/obs, orthopedics & musculoskeletal, radiology, neurology & spine, general imaging, and others.
Increasing utilization of ultrasound technique in gynecology is likely to fuel the gynecology/obs segment in the next few years.Based on end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global diagnostic imaging market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global diagnostic imaging market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmBH, Fujifilm Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Samsung Medison.
The global diagnostic imaging market has been segmented as given below:
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product, 2016–2026
X-ray
MRI
Ultrasound
CT
Nuclear Imaging
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application, 2016–2026
Cardiology
Gynecology/Obs
Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal
Radiology
Neurology & Spine
General Imaging
Others
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-user, 2016–2026
Hospitals
Diagnostic centers
Others
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Region, 2016–2026
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
