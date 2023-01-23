Diagnostic imaging market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, Segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diagnostic Imaging Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Download a Sample Now!

Diagnostic imaging market size & segmentation analysis

The diagnostic imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,694.87 million. The diagnostic imaging market is segmented based on product, end-user, and geography.

Based on the product , the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into x-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and others .

, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into . Based on the end-user , the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others .

, the market is segmented into . Based on geography, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!

Diagnostic imaging market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the diagnostic imaging market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, India, Vietnam, and others (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and others (Rest of World).

North America will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs for the early diagnosis of diseases, and high spending on healthcare.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs for the early diagnosis of diseases, and high spending on healthcare. New technological developments are expected to increase the clinical uses of diagnostic imaging technologies and the number of imaging scans performed in the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the number of computed tomography (CT) scans performed in the US is increasing. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing adoption of imaging procedures are influencing vendors to employ various market strategies, such as new product launches and partnerships with distributors, to strengthen their market presence are driving the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in North America during the forecast period.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, Request a sample!

Diagnostic imaging market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the diagnostic imaging market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is the key factor driving the global diagnostic imaging market growth. The imaging equipment is used for diagnosing severe and chronic conditions. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to trigger the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high costs associated with diagnostic imaging are a major challenge to the global diagnostic imaging market growth. The high costs associated with imaging equipment and related procedures are a major factor hindering the growth of the market in focus. The high cost of imaging equipment and procedures can increase the cost burden on end-users and patients, respectively. For instance, the average cost of an MRI machine is $150,000-$300,000. Also, additional costs are needed for their remodeling, installation, and maintenance.

Diagnostic imaging market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the diagnostic imaging market are Agfa Gevaert NV, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., BCL XRay Canada Inc., Carestream Health Inc., CurveBeam AI Ltd., Esaote Spa, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Mediso Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Planmeca Oy, and Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

The multimodal imaging market share is expected to increase by USD 665.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the multimodal imaging market growth, although factors such as the high cost of multimodal imaging equipment may impede the market growth.

The cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market share is expected to increase to USD 592.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The increase in product launches is notably driving the cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Diagnostic Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,694.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., BCL XRay Canada Inc., Carestream Health Inc., CurveBeam AI Ltd., Esaote Spa, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Mediso Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, SternMed GmbH, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global diagnostic imaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global diagnostic imaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Magnetic resonance imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Magnetic resonance imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Magnetic resonance imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Magnetic resonance imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Magnetic resonance imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Computed tomography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Computed tomography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Computed tomography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Computed tomography - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Computed tomography - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Research laboratories and institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Research laboratories and institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agfa Gevaert NV

Exhibit 124: Agfa Gevaert NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Agfa Gevaert NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Agfa Gevaert NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Agfa Gevaert NV - Segment focus

12.4 Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Carestream Health Inc.

Exhibit 131: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Carestream Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CurveBeam AI Ltd.

Exhibit 134: CurveBeam AI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: CurveBeam AI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: CurveBeam AI Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Esaote Spa

Exhibit 137: Esaote Spa - Overview



Exhibit 138: Esaote Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Esaote Spa - Key offerings

12.8 Fujifilm Corp.

Exhibit 140: Fujifilm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Fujifilm Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Fujifilm Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 153: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 158: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Mediso Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Mediso Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Mediso Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Mediso Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 166: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 171: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 181: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 182: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuse on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio