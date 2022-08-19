Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to record USD 2.94 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

Aug 19, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the diagnostic imaging market in Europe as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report identifies Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG as major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing importance of tele-imaging will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with diagnostic imaging, stringent regulatory framework, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Type
- X-rays
- Ultrasound
- MRI Scans
- CT Scans
- Others
The X-rays segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is currently in a high-growth phase and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing need to diagnose chronic diseases, such as breast cancer and spinal disorders
- Geography
- Sweden
- UK
- Finland
- Rest of Europe
The Rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices. Also, Sweden, the UK, and Finland will emerge as key markets for diagnostic imaging in Europe. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and the following areas:
- Diagnostic Imaging Market Size
- Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends
- Diagnostic Imaging Market Industry Analysis
Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the diagnostic imaging market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic imaging market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the diagnostic imaging market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic imaging market vendors in Europe
|
Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Sweden, UK, and Finland
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2: Market Characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment
- 2.2.1 Research and development
- 2.2.2 Inputs
- 2.2.3 Operations
- 2.2.4 Distribution
- 2.2.5 Marketing and sales
- 2.2.6 Post-sales and services
- 2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- 3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
- 3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- X-rays
- Ultrasound
- MRI scans
- CT scans
- Others
-
- Exhibit 09: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 10: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: X-rays - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: MRI scans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: CT scans - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 25: Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 27: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions In Europe
- 8.1.2 Technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities
- 8.1.3 Growing importance of tele-imaging
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.2.1 High costs associated with diagnostic imaging
- 8.2.2 Stringent regulatory framework
- 8.2.3 Product recall
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 8.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging
- 8.3.2 Emergence of blockchain technology and growing demand for cloud computing in medical imaging
- 8.3.3 Focus on portable, wearable, and wireless imaging devices
9. Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Exhibit 40: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Overview
- Exhibit 41: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 42: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 43: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Segment focus
- 10.4 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 44: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 46: Canon Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 47: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Esaote Spa
- Exhibit 49: Esaote Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Esaote Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Esaote Spa – Key news
- Exhibit 52: Esaote Spa - Key offerings
- 10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 53: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hologic Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Hologic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Hologic Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Hologic Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Onex Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Onex Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Onex Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Onex Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Onex Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Onex Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Shimadzu Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Shimadzu Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Siemens AG – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11. Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.1.1 Market definition
- 11.1.2 Objectives
- 11.1.3 Notes and caveats
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
