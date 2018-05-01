Diagnostic Imaging Northwest Raises The Standard Of Care In Women's Medical Imaging

Available to all post breast biopsy patients of Diagnostic Imaging Northwest, the Pathways to Care program will guide patients and their families to the next steps in care by providing a personalized, one-on-one consultation with dedicated Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Witte, ARNP. After reviewing the results together, Nurse Witte will help patients understand the options for care available to them, monitor post-op wounds to ensure effective recovery, and provide customized resources, information and appointment assistance to transition patients to the next steps of follow-up care.

With years of experience as a healthcare provider in women's health, Jennifer Witte, ARNP, will play a vital role in this new program as the main point of contact for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients, women with breast health concerns and their primary care providers.

"My goal is to provide every patient with individualized, compassionate care, and I look forward to the integration of the new Pathways to Care program into DINW's top-notch medical imaging services," Witte says. "The new Pathways program is even greater evidence of DINW's commitment to patient-centered care, and to continually raising the bar on the level of service for women's healthcare in our region."

Pathways to Care will be available at DINW's Puyallup Imaging Center where a full suite of screening and diagnostic services are offered in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

In addition to Pathways to Care, Diagnostic Imaging Northwest announces that 3D Mammography and 3D Stereotactic Breast Biopsy are now the standard of care at DINW. 3D Screening Mammograms will be available at DINW medical imaging locations in Puyallup and Bonney Lake. The advanced 3D imaging technology surpasses traditional 2D mammography by delivering in-depth breast tissue images leading to a 10%-30% increase in overall breast cancer detection (over 2D imaging alone); reducing the percentage of callbacks for additional screening by 30%, helping to eliminate a cause of great distress and anxiety in patients.

ABOUT DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING NORTHWEST

Diagnostic Imaging Northwest (DINW) is a collaborative alliance between TRA-MINW and MultiCare Health System. DINW provides diagnostic radiology services at five locations throughout the South Sound. Supported by a team of fellowship-trained radiologists with subspecialty training, DINW is able to provide exceptional care through a wide-range of services: MRI, CT , Ultrasound, Mammography, DEXA (bone density scan), Fluoroscopy and X-ray.

Recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging, all Diagnostic Imaging Northwest medical imaging locations are accredited by The American College of Radiology and have earned the designation of Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence, demonstrating their commitment to providing the highest level of image quality and safety.

