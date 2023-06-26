Diagnostic Network Introduces AiDN, an AI-Powered Assistant Redefining Vehicle Diagnostics

Leading Online Community for Vehicle Service Professionals Delivers Industry First Advanced Problem-Solving Capabilities

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Network, the leading community for vehicle service professionals, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking AI-powered assistant, AiDN. This multiple patent-pending innovation represents a significant milestone in the industry, harnessing the power of advanced AI models and proprietary algorithms to provide invaluable diagnostic advice to professionals. This marks another industry first for Diagnostic Network, solidifying its position as an industry leader helping technicians solve the toughest problems in the shop.

AiDN, the AI-powered advisor created by Diagnostic Network
AiDN leverages cutting-edge technology and a multi-step diagnostic process to deliver actionable recommendations, enabling technicians to streamline troubleshooting procedures and optimize vehicle repair processes. Its intelligent algorithms utilize a combination of deep learning and natural language processing techniques, analyzing vast amounts of data to offer real-time guidance on complex diagnostic challenges.

"We are thrilled to introduce AiDN to the Diagnostic Network community," said Scott Brown, Founder at Diagnostic Network. "This AI-powered assistant represents a significant advancement in vehicle diagnostics, empowering our members with an unprecedented level of support and expertise to complement the human interactions that are so critical to solving the toughest diagnostic dilemmas. We believe that AiDN will revolutionize the way vehicle service professionals approach diagnostics and drive greater efficiency in the repair process."

During this initial phase, Diagnostic Network is launching AiDN as a beta release. This provides an opportunity for members of the Diagnostic Network community to experience the assistant firsthand and contribute valuable feedback to further refine its capabilities. The engagement and input from the community are crucial in shaping AiDN's future enhancements and ensuring it meets the specific needs of vehicle service professionals.

About Diagnostic Network

Diagnostic Network is the leading online community for vehicle service industry professionals, offering a supportive and informative platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate on challenges they face in their field. With over 20,000 members, the community has become the go-to resource for technicians looking to enhance their diagnostic skills with an exclusive space for members to discuss the latest industry advancements, ask questions, and receive expert advice from their peers. For more information visit diag.net.

SOURCE Diagnostic Network

