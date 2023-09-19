Diagnostic Network Receives Prestigious MOTOR Top 20 Tool Award for 2023

Leading Online Community for Vehicle Service Professionals Wins Coveted Award with AiDN AI Assistant

CLAREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Network is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious MOTOR Top 20 Tool Award for 2023 for AiDN, the industry's first AI diagnostic assistant. This esteemed recognition is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the automotive service industry and empowering technicians worldwide.

The MOTOR Top 20 Awards have recognized innovative industry solutions in the automotive sector for over 30 years. Winners are selected through peer voting, making this award a true reflection of the appreciation and recognition of automotive professionals for groundbreaking contributions to the industry.

"We are proud to receive the MOTOR Top 20 Tool Award for 2023," said Scott Brown, Founder at Diagnostic Network. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our community and our unwavering commitment to advancing the automotive service industry. We are grateful to our peers and industry professionals who have recognized the value of our platform in addressing the evolving challenges with delivering proper care and service on today's advanced vehicle platforms. AiDN has been designed to provide direction on diagnostic questions posted to our community. We're in the early days of AI assistants, and we can't wait for everyone to see what comes next for AiDN — we feel it has the potential to revolutionize how professionals diagnose and repair vehicles."

Diagnostic Network is the leading online community for vehicle service industry professionals, offering a supportive and informative platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate on challenges they face in their field. With over 24,000 members, the community has become the go-to resource for technicians looking to enhance their diagnostic skills with an exclusive space for members to discuss the latest industry advancements, ask questions, and receive expert advice from their peers. For more information visit diag.net or come see us at Booth #11776 at this year's SEMA show from October 31 to November 2.

