Diagnostic Professionals, Inc. Focuses on Patient Satisfaction by Successfully Deploying Royal Patient Portal®, Royal Kiosks® and RoyalPay® From Royal Solutions Group

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Professionals, Inc. has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying Royal Kiosks® and RoyalPay®. This suite of patient engagement tools allows patients to pre-register days in advance of their exam, access test results and images after their exams, securely communicate with the clinic and view and pay their estimated patient responsibility online, all from the comfort of their home or on the go. When onsite, patients can check-in via a tablet, which uses smart forms that retain patient history, asking only a few additional questions for returning patients and taking payment in Royal's point-of-sale terminals. In minutes, patients are checked-in and ready to start the most critical aspect of their visit – managing their health.

RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based payments engine, allows clients to eliminate manual eligibility checks and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments. The value extends throughout the entire workforce; the registrars are now able to estimate and collect at time-of-service, and other operational departments can complete eligibility checks and estimate calculations for patients, days and weeks, in advance. Increasing time-of-service payments increases daily cash flow and reduces invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay® users to benefit from an almost instant ROI. (https://www.royalpay.org/).

"We were faced with reimbursement cuts, increased patient responsibility shift, and increased patient collections cost," says Claude Hanuschak, President and COO at Diagnostic Professionals Inc. "I realized that the traditional patient engagement needed an overhaul in our company. We needed a solution that does it all, and Royal does it brilliantly. The patient experience improved and our overall costs went down. We now have lowered collections cost and less no shows. Bottom line – we can deliver a patient to the exam room for $8 less than before. The savings gave us the budget to buy 3 new CT units and a MRI unit. Thank you Royal!"

"In a market that addresses the needs of senior living, the ability to control costs and have the patient decide how and when to make a payment provides clarity that patients require," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group. "Diagnostic Professionals now has an advantage in being a leader in patient engagement, and after undergoing a five-month initiative with our team, was able to eliminate paper in the front office, increase patient care quality and thereby the satisfaction for all patients. RoyalPay is the evolution of complete patient engagement, allowing the clinical and financial aspects of an upcoming exam to be handled from home, via the Royal Patient Portal, as well as smoothly at the clinic. When a patient can receive an estimated Explanation of Benefits ahead of receiving the medical services, the patient immediately forms a healthy perception of the clinic, which then increases patient satisfaction and allows everyone in the exam life-cycle to focus on quality care."

About Diagnostic Professionals, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Diagnostic Professionals, Inc. is proud to provide high-end radiology services to the patients in their community. They have state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging facilities ready to serve you in four locations: Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coconut Creek.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

