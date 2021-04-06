Diagnostic Robotics helps Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island identify high-risk members with chronic conditions through artificial intelligence and health management tools

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diagnostic Robotics and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) announced a partnership to bring the full capabilities of artificial intelligence to members living with certain chronic conditions. Utilizing Diagnostic Robotics' sophisticated risk identification and population health management capabilities, BCBSRI will work to deliver timely, personalized interventions to members with behavioral health conditions, congestive heart failure, and other chronic conditions.

Diagnostic Robotics' predictive analytics models and comprehensive toolset help payers, providers, and patients effectively manage clinical care and avoid unnecessary costs by focusing on targeted interventions, medical adherence, and hospitalization prevention.

Highly customizable tools will allow the BCBSRI care management team to proactively identify and monitor members with rising health risks (i.e. heart conditions, obesity, etc.) and deploy meaningful interventions. Meanwhile, an easy-to-use mobile app keeps members engaged and empowers them to connect with the right network care providers in the most appropriate, cost-effective setting.

"This is just the beginning of a very exciting partnership with BCBSRI," said Yonatan Amir, CEO of Diagnostic Robotics. "BCBSRI recognizes the need for a new generation of capabilities to enable proactive and personalized care. We are proud to be part of their mission to equip Rhode Islanders with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to keep members healthier while staying smart about spending."

"Behavioral health issues and chronic diseases can take an enormous toll on our members and their families, but timely interventions and evidence-based clinical guidance can help them connect with the right resources at the right time," said Matt Collins, M.D., MBA, BCBSRI executive vice president and chief medical officer. "By applying the latest in machine learning, BCBSRI can better support population health. We look forward to working with Diagnostic Robotics to bring these added capabilities to our members and our customers."

Diagnostic Robotics already has deep ties with academic institutions and the state government in the forward-thinking state, including a research initiative with the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Innovation and a partnership to provide COVID-19 response technologies to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

ABOUT DIAGNOSTIC ROBOTICS:

Diagnostic Robotics creates powerful AI solutions for healthcare institutions and organizations. The company's innovative systems integrate seamlessly into major touchpoints along the patient journey, providing high-value decision support while slashing administrative burdens, massively reducing the cost of care, and improving patient experiences. The company's team includes leading artificial intelligence researchers from Israel and the United States.

Diagnostic Robotics works extensively with leading healthcare systems in the United States and around the world, including Mayo Clinic and numerous prominent health systems in Israel.

About BCBSRI

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (bcbsri.com) is a non-profit, community-focused health plan established in 1939 to help Rhode Islanders finance their healthcare needs. Today, that purpose is still foundational to our work. We have a vision to passionately lead a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island. And we are committed to improving the health and peace of mind of our more than 415,000 members by facilitating their access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. We are an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. Listen to BCBSRI's podcast, The Rhode to Health, on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

