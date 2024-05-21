Diagnostic Robotics Introduces MCP Companion

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Robotics, a leading provider of technology solutions for value-based care providers, is proud to announce the launch of MCP Companion, a groundbreaking platform that empowers providers participating in the Managed Care Partnership (MCP) program to seamlessly meet all program requirements and optimize their technology to achieve success in their value-based care journey.

The MCP program, aimed at transforming primary care delivery and improving patient outcomes, presents unique challenges and requirements for participating providers. Compliance with program standards, including enhanced care coordination, patient engagement, and quality reporting, is paramount to driving success and achieving program objectives.

MCP Companion addresses these challenges by offering a comprehensive suite of features tailored to the needs of MCP providers:

Care management tools including patient screening

Claim data integration

Patient stratification

Preventable care cost risk drivers

Next care steps

Clinical summaries

MCP-specific risk adjustment analytics

Management and operational analytics and reports

eConsult services

The clinical and technology expertise to guide MCP participants at every stage

"We are excited to welcome a new cohort of physicians to value-based care and support them with MCP Companion, a solution that empowers them to deliver high-quality, coordinated care while navigating the complexities of the MCP program," said Kira Radinsky, CEO of Diagnostic Robotics. "Our solutions have always focused on delivering the best cost and quality outcomes, and we're delighted to support MCP participants with MCP Companion to help address their specific needs and program goals."

MCP Companion is now available for MCP providers seeking to optimize their performance and achieve success in the MCP program. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.diagnosticrobotics.com/dr-mcp.

About Diagnostic Robotics:

Diagnostic Robotics helps providers achieve the best clinical and financial outcomes. Their solutions uncover relationships between underlying health factors to identify tangible, high-impact ways to care for patients and prevent hospitalizations, ED visits, and condition exacerbations. Clinicians receive real-time tactical next steps, treatment plans, and decision support–all within their existing workflow. Diagnostic's MCP Companion is a clinician's trusted resource to relieve administrative burdens, reduce cost of care, and improve patient experiences.

