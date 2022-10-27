Diagnostic Robotics Named a 2022 Top 10 MedTech Startup by MedTech Outlook Magazine

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Robotics , a leading provider of artificial intelligence and care management solutions for health plans and providers, announced today that it has been recognized by MedTech Outlook magazine as a 2022 Top 10 MedTech Startup for its AI-powered solutions.

MedTech Outlook, a print and digital magazine that bridges the gap between medical technology companies and healthcare providers, publishes this annual list to showcase MedTech startups reshaping the modern healthcare industry and developing promising solutions to influence how medical professionals approach patient care.

In announcing the 2022 Top 10 MedTech Startups, the magazine feature highlights how Diagnostic Robotics is redefining risk stratification with historical AI-driven mining of 60B claims and 100M+ medical records to accurately predict a patient's treatment needs, clinical journey, and outcomes while optimizing for clinical ROI. The company is also revolutionizing provider workflows with an integrated platform that leverages AI to organize the patient journey into a user-friendly workstream and reduces intake cost and time while driving incremental patients.

"We take immense pride in being named as a Top 10 MedTech Startup and the recognition it brings to our solutions," said Dr. Kira Radinsky, CEO of Diagnostic Robotics. "2022 was a monumental year for us as we continued to enhance our AI solutions, tripled our revenue compared to 2020, and closed a $45M Series B funding round."

About Diagnostic Robotics

Diagnostic Robotics has brought together the leading artificial intelligence researchers to create powerful AI solutions for healthcare institutions and organizations. Trained on tens of billions of claims data points and nearly 100 million patient visits, Diagnostic Robotics' solutions are actively in use at several leading health plans around the globe. The company's systems integrate seamlessly into major touchpoints along the patient journey, providing high-value decision support while slashing administrative burdens, massively reducing cost of care, and improving patient experiences.

