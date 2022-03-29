Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Worth $39.99 Billion by 2029 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC), Conjugate, and Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli , Tuberculosis, Pneumonia)- Forecast to 2029", published by Meticulous Research®, the diagnostic specialty antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022–2029 to reach $39.99 Billion by 2029.

The diagnostic specialty antibodies market is growing on account of the high burden of infectious and chronic diseases globally, increasing funding for clinical trials and research, increasing use of immunoassays in oncology, technological advancements in immunology, and high adoption of self-testing pregnancy detection kits. Further, initiatives by public and private organizations to increase COVID-19 testing offered many opportunities for market growth. In addition, untapped opportunities in emerging economies also offer favorable opportunities for market growth.

Based on the type, the primary antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market in 2022. High preference for primary antibodies over secondary antibodies owing to their property to bind directly to the antigen of interest is the key factor driving its demand in the market. The adoption of conjugated primary antibodies is higher in clinical diagnostics than secondary antibodies for different assays such as western blotting, ELISA, and IHC. Further, conjugated primary antibodies are expensive as compared to unconjugated or secondary antibodies. Thus, the high adoption and high cost of the primary antibodies contribute to the largest share of the market.

Based on clonality, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market in 2022. Monoclonal antibodies have enabled faster and more accurate clinical testing of numerous diseases. Monoclonal antibodies have become the intrinsic component in the over-the-counter pregnancy test kits. Further, the mAbs are also used in cardiac marker testing, blood screening for infectious diseases, and for blood and tissue typing. The sensitivity and specificity of monoclonal antibodies in the detection, the regulatory approvals, the introduction of new diagnostic kits containing monoclonal antibodies, and the new launches of monoclonal antibodies are some other factors driving its adoption.

Based on the technique, the ELISA segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market in 2022. ELISA test is sensitive and used in the detection of proteins using small amounts of samples. Technological developments in ELISA techniques and the regulatory approvals and launches of ELISA-based diagnostic kits are further driving the adoption of antibodies for ELISA.

Based on conjugate, the unconjugated antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The highest share of this segment is attributed to the high preference for unconjugated primary antibodies in assays owing to its property of specifically binding to the antigen of interest, less flexibility of conjugated primary antibodies in assays, and new product launches of unconjugated antibodies.

Based on application, the infectious disease testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market in 2022. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives to improve diagnostic testing, and funding by the public and private organizations to improve early diagnosis are the key factors contributing to the largest market share of this segment. The infectious diseases segment includes parasitic infections, blood borne infections, GI infections, respiratory infections, and other infections like skin infections, group A streptococcal (GAS) disease, and meningitis. In the infectious diseases testing segment, the respiratory diseases segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The growing testing of COVID-19 using immunoassays is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. However, in terms of growth, the market size for respiratory infections is likely to decline by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.3%, over the forecast period. Further, the market size of the COVID-19 segment is projected to decline by 2029, with a CAGR of 16.4%, over the forecast period. With the growing administration of vaccines against COVID-19, the incidence of the same is likely to reduce over the period, negatively impacting the COVID-19 testing. The COVID-19 test kit manufacturers like Abbott (U.S) are projecting that the sales in the COVID-19 testing segment are likely to decline owing to the faster drop in the demand to a seasonal flu-like trend.

Geographically, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Regulatory approvals and launches of antibodies or test kits containing diagnostic antibodies for COVID-19 and high disease burden due to diseases like cancer, COVID-19, hepatitis, flu, and HIV are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the availability of research funding for the studies for the diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and COVID-19 is also supporting the market growth. Moreover, market developments like partnership agreements between the industry stakeholders for developing and increasing COVID-19 testing will further boost demand for diagnostic antibodies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market are Abcam plc (U.K.), F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc.( U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.(U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (U.S.), Novus Biologicals, LLC(U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . (U.S.) among others.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

246 – Tables

39 – Figures

290 – Pages

Scope of the Report:

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Type

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Clonality

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Technique

ELISA

Lateral Flow Assay

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Western Blot (WB)

Immunocytochemistry (ICC)

Other Techniques

(Other techniques include immunofluorescence, flow cytometry, in situ hybridization, dot blot, radioimmunoassay, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Conjugate

Conjugated Antibodies

Unconjugated Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Infections



COVID-19





Influenza





Tuberculosis (TB)





Pneumonia





Other Respiratory Infections

(Other respiratory infections include strep infections, pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), among others)



Parasitic Infections



Dengue





Malaria





Other Parasitic Infections

(Other parasitic infections include leishmaniasis and zika, among others)

Gastrointestinal Infections (GI Infections)



Salmonellosis





Coli Infections





Other GI Infections

(Other GI infections include cholera, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and campylobacteriosis, among others)



Blood Borne Diseases



Hepatitis





HIV





Other Blood-Borne Infections

(Other blood-borne infections include syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, among others)



Other Infectious Diseases

(Other infectious diseases include sepsis, rubella, impetigo, and others)

Oncology

Pregnancy Detection/Fertility Testing

Other Applications

(Other applications include Alzheimer's, autoimmune diseases and cardiac diseases, diabetes, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

