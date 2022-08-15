Diagnostic Tests Market Augmented to Reach USD 339,892.97 Million and Expanding at a CAGR of 9.00% during the Forecast Period 2022-2029

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Diagnostic Tests Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Diagnostic Tests market A wide ranging Diagnostic Tests market analysis report has numerous benefits which can be projected to several aspects of healthcare industry. It also contains analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. According to this market analysis report, new highs will take place in the Diagnostic Tests market. This is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated. The report studies rising opportunities in the market and associated influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. To achieve competitive advantage and to thrive in the market, go for the best Diagnostic Tests market research report.

Global diagnostic tests market was valued at USD 162,456.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 339,892.97 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

In recent years, the need for diagnostic tests have rapidly increased owing to the emergence of various diseases and infections. The rise in the investment for diagnostic tests is escalating the growth of diagnostic tests market.

Diagnostic tests refer to the type of medical tests that are performed to aid in the detection or diagnosis of any disease. These tests have a crucial role in the control, surveillance and prevention of any disease. These type of tests in enhancing patient care, consumer safety, and reducing healthcare spending.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Diagnostic Tests Market Includes:

F-Hoffman La-Rcohe Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) ABBOTT (US)

Danaher (US)

BD (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

ACON Laboratories Inc. (US)

Hemosure, Inc. (US)

MicroGen Diagnostics (US)

QIAGEN ( Germany )

) Grifols, S.A ( Spain )

) BODITECH MED INC. ( South Korea )

) Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the healthcare decentralization extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments and funding for product development will further expand the market.

Segmentation: Diagnostic Tests Market

Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Odontology

Others

Type

Glucose Test

Infectious Diseases Test

Cytology Test

CBC Test

Blood Culture Test

Syphilis Test

Urea Test

C-Reactive Protein Test

Antigen Test

HBA1C Test

Pregnancy Test

Lipid Profile Test

Electrolytes Test

Liver Function Test

End User

Hospitals, Diagnostic Center

Research Labs and Institutes

Research Institute

Homecare

Blood Banks

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Technology

Immunoassay-Based

PCR-Based

Next Gene Sequencing

Spectroscopy-Based

Chromatography-Based

Microfluidics

Substrate Technology

Others

Testing Type

Biochemistry

Hematology

Microbiology

Histopathology

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Online Sales

Diagnostic Tests Market, By Region:

The diagnostic tests market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, solution, technology, mode of testing, approach, sample type, application, testing type, age, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the diagnostic tests market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the diagnostic tests market because of the rise in the geriatric population base within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of cost-effective diagnostic tests related to chronic diseases in the region.

Diagnostic Tests Market Dynamics:-

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Use of Point Of Care Diagnostic Products

The rise in the use of point of care diagnostic products introducing decentralization trend in the healthcare industry acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of diagnostic tests market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

Disease Management

The increase in demand for lab automation and development of sophisticated and specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management accelerate the market growth.

Lifestyle Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market.

Table of Contents: Global Diagnostic Tests Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Diagnostic Tests in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Product Type

8 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Modality

9 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Type

10 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Mode

11 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by End User

12 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Geography

13 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

