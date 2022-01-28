Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market to record USD 4.94 Bn growth | 38% of growth to originate from North America | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.94 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% YoY growth (%) in 2021: 14.62% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: the US, the UK, Germany , Japan , and China

Regional Market Analysis

Although 38% of the growth is expected to originate from North America, this region will record a slower growth rate during 2020-2025.

The market will observe a faster growth in Asia during the forecast period. Factors such as technological innovations in the medical industry and expanding older population will create significant demand for diagnostic wearable medical devices in Asia. The revenue contribution to the market will be significant from countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The high growth potential in the region is encouraging many vendors to enter the market and expand their business.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market: Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

These are some of the dominant players in the diagnostic wearable medical devices market.

Activinsights Ltd.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nokia Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Polar Electro Oy

VitalConnect Inc.

World Global Network Pte. Ltd.

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on launching new products and engaging in M&A activities to remain competitive in the market.

For instance:

In August 2020 , Fitbit Inc. announced the launch of its new smartwatch Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Inspire 2. In June 2020 , the company announced the launch of Fitbit Flow, a Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator, to help address urgent global needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

, Fitbit Inc. announced the launch of its new smartwatch Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Inspire 2. In , the company announced the launch of Fitbit Flow, a Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator, to help address urgent global needs during the COVID-19 crisis. In June 2020 , Omron Healthcare Inc. announced the agreement with pharma firm Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities, focusing on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. In April 2020 , the company announced a global, strategic alliance that combines AliveCor's ECG technology with industry-leading blood pressure devices from OMRON to better serve customers and expand access to remote patient care.

, Omron Healthcare Inc. announced the agreement with pharma firm Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities, focusing on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. In , the company announced a global, strategic alliance that combines AliveCor's ECG technology with industry-leading blood pressure devices from OMRON to better serve customers and expand access to remote patient care. In November 2020 , VitalConnect Inc. announced the launch of its product VitalPatch RTM cardiac monitoring solution for patients who require extended Holter monitoring.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and their strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market.

Growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine:

Diagnostic wearable devices include biosensing clothing, vital signs monitors, neuromonitoring devices, sensor-embedded equipment, wristband devices for sports and fitness, and sleep rate monitoring devices. These devices enable individuals to track calorie intake, fitness level, and sleep patterns in real-time. This helps in the early diagnosis of any chronic disease such as CVDs, diabetes, sleep apnea, and other chronic illnesses. With the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine, the demand for diagnostic wearable devices will increase during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Healthcare Wearables Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio