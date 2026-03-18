Diakonos Oncology to Showcase DOC1021 (dubodencel) Clinical Data in Pancreatic Cancer and Glioblastoma at AACR and ANN 2026

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakonos Oncology Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of immunotherapies to treat challenging and aggressive cancers, announced today that the Company will present new clinical trial data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held April 17-22 in San Diego, California, and at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, to be held April 18-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Both conferences will feature clinical data on DOC1021 (dubodencel), a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell investigational therapy, with AACR focusing on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and AAN on glioblastoma.

"Presenting data at both of these conferences underscores the breadth and potential impact of DOC1021 across some of the most challenging cancers," said Jay Hartenbach, President and COO of Diakonos Oncology. "The AACR presentation provides updated data from our ongoing pancreatic cancer study, and the AAN presentation will mark the first report of results from our expanded access program in glioblastoma. These clinical data continue to validate DOC1021's novel mechanism, which leverages a patient's full complement of tumor antigens to drive robust immune responses against malignancy. We look forward to sharing these new results and advancing this first‑in‑class therapy to improve outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, both of which are marked by poor prognosis and significant unmet need."

Details on the AACR poster presentation are outlined below:

Title: Clinical and Immunologic Assessment of DOC1021 Dendritic Cell Therapy in Resectable or Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Cancer

Authors: Konduri, V., Trivedi, A., Liu, W., Namekar, M., Ernste, K., Wilson, G. G., Duus, E. M., Armaghany, T., Makawita, S. U., Camp, E. R., Van Buren, G., Aguilar, L. K., Musher, B. L., and Decker, W. K.

Abstract Number/Poster Number: abstract #CT093 / poster #24 in Poster Section 51

Session Name: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, April 20, from 9:00 AM–12:00 PM PT.

Details on the AAN poster presentation are outlined below:

Title: DOC1021 Cell-based Immunotherapy in Combination with Standard Chemoradiation for Adjuvant Therapy of Glioblastoma: Early Results from an Expanded Access Protocol of a Phase I Trial

Authors: Zhu, J‑J., Esquenazi‑Levy, Y., Hsu, S., Vu, M., Zvavanjanja, R. C., Trivedi, A., Liu, W., Namekar, M., Ernste, K., Tandon, N., Schumann, E. H., Duus, E. M., Aguilar, L. K., Georges, J. F., Konduri, V., and Decker, W. K.

Abstract Number/Poster Number: abstract #3099 / poster #010 in Neighborhood 6

Session Name: P11: Neuro-oncology: Neurosurgery and Immunotherapy Trials

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, from 11:45 AM–12:45 PM CT.

About DOC1021

DOC1021 is a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell therapy that combines tumor lysate and amplified tumor-derived mRNA. The immunotherapy is made with a patient's dendritic cells combined with mRNA and proteins prepared from freshly obtained patient tumor specimens.

The unique double-loading approach, a physiologic mimic of viral infection, unlocks a synergistic and exponentially more powerful tumor killing response that permits complete targeting of the total cancer antigen pool. Moreover, the approach does not require any molecular modification or genetic engineering of the patient's immune cells and does not require preconditioning chemotherapy or high dose IL-2 for administration. DOC1021 is designed for outpatient administration and broad access via community cancer centers.

Diakonos currently has two actively enrolling clinical trials with DOC1021, a Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study (NCT04157127) and a Phase 2 glioblastoma (GBM) study (NCT06805305). Diakonos received Fast Track designation from the FDA for both the GBM and pancreatic cancer programs in October 2023 and May 2024, respectively. The company also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program in January 2024. A refractory melanoma Phase 1/2 study with DOC1021 (NCT07288112) will be initiated early this year with the facilitation and support of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based in Houston, TX, Diakonos Oncology Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy with its proprietary double-loaded patient-derived dendritic cell therapeutic platform. The company is focused on addressing critical, unmet medical needs in late-stage, aggressive, and lethal cancers. For more information visit: https://www.diakonosoncology.com

Media Contact:

David Schull

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

[email protected]

Jay Hartenbach

Diakonos Oncology

[email protected]

SOURCE Diakonos Oncology