Diakon's Senior Living Operations Officially Join Lutheran Senior Services

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) is pleased to announce that Diakon's senior living operations are now officially part of LSS, a mission-driven, nonprofit organization specializing in housing, care and supportive services for older adults. With the closing, LSS is now the 12th largest nonprofit senior living organization in the United States, with annual revenues estimated at $360 million.

LSS and Diakon first announced the agreement in March, marking LSS' expansion into Pennsylvania. This included Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg, Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, The Lutheran Home at Topton in Topton, and Luther Crest in Allentown.

Lutheran Senior Services becomes 12th largest nonprofit senior living organization in the United States Post this

"Expanding our footprint and operations beyond Missouri and Illinois is an important step for LSS, as it helps us further our mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest," said Adam Marles, LSS President and Chief Executive Officer. "By closing on this agreement, LSS is continuing to create places, services, and opportunities for people to age well, with purpose and fulfillment."

This agreement joins LSS' 2,800 team members and 4,000 residents with Diakon Senior Living's nearly 700 team members and 1,300 residents. Combined, LSS now serves nearly 15,000 older adults age 60+ through its wide variety of independent living, assisted living/personal care, memory support, skilled nursing, affordable housing, and home and community based services, and other senior care services.

"As we warmly welcome Diakon's residents and team members into the LSS family, we are looking towards the future," added Marles. "Together as one, we will continue to build community, trust, and belonging. We will learn from each other to deepen our services and offerings to meet the current and future needs of older adults."

About LSS

Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) is a mission-driven, nonprofit network that specializes in housing, care, and supportive services for older adults 60+. With 22 locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, LSS serves more than 15,000 seniors a year through options that include senior living communities offering all levels of living, affordable housing for those with limited incomes, and home & community-based services. LSS builds upon more than 160 years of excellence in living out its Christian mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest.

SOURCE Lutheran Senior Services