DIAL® ANTIBACTERIAL + HYDRATING LIQUID HAND SOAP RECOGNIZED AS 2026 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNER

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Dial® Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap as Most Innovative Product in Hand Soap category of 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dial® Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap, the most moisturizing antibacterial hand soap1, proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria2, has been recognized as a winner of the 2026 Product of the Year USA Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers conducted in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program focused on product innovation. Dial® Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap is awarded the highly acclaimed honor of the best product within the hand soap category.

NEW Dial® Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand provides lasting moisturization until the next wash. Clinically proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria, this hand soap delivers 2x more moisturization 3 per wash, leaving hands clean, nourished, and hydrated. Its gentle, creamy formula soothes dry skin while being free from SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates, and silicones. This new hand soap from Dial is available in three scents: Shea Butter, Coconut Milk, and Chamomile. Dial® represents the gold standard of clean that ensures you're ready for whatever life throws your way, giving you the confidence to move forward. Whatever the day brings, Dial brings you back to clean Dermatologist-tested, pH-balanced, and approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny Program, Dial® remains the #1 doctor-recommended antibacterial hand soap brand, packaged responsibly in a 100% PCR plastic bottle (excluding the pump) for 11 fluid ounces of effective, skin-loving care.

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year has been operating in the United States for 18 years and nearly 40 years globally. The program helps guide consumers toward standout new products both online and in stores at a time when innovation and choice can feel overwhelming. The distinctive red Product of the Year seal helps shoppers quickly identify products that excel in innovation across function, design, packaging, or ingredients, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build awareness and drive purchase interest within their respective spaces.

"The 2026 Product of the Year winners highlight the next wave of product innovation and the brands setting the pace for what consumers want now," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "We're proud to recognize Dial® as a 2026 Product of the Year Award winner, based on votes from 40,000 American consumers who value its quality, innovation, and real-world impact."

"Dial Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap represents a meaningful step forward for the hand soap category. By delivering trusted antibacterial protection alongside superior hydration, we're meeting consumers where they are, without asking them to compromise on care or efficacy, says Allison Feldman, Vice President of Personal Care & Fabric Softener at Henkel. "The Product of the Year seal is a trusted signal for shoppers, and we look forward to leveraging this recognition to highlight a product that thousands of consumers have identified as both innovative and dependable."

On February 19th, the complete list of 41 2026 Product of the Year Awards winners was revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Event held at Tribeca Rooftop + 360° in New York City. The celebration packed in a night full of entertainment, with Saturday Night Live alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat hosting the show and surprise performance from Broadway actress, Carrie St. Louis.

For further information about Dial® Antibacterial + Hydrating Liquid Hand Soap, visit [dialsoap.com]. Additional details on the full list of 2026 Product of the Year Winners, and a chance to win a selection of the winning products, can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and with the hashtag #POYUSA2026.

1 Overall in 3+ hour clinical testing of top 85% of antibacterial liquid & foaming hand soaps with moisturizers

2 Encountered in household settings

3 vs Dial® antibacterial defense liquid hand soap

About Dial® Soap

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers an effective yet gentle clean for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. See www.dialsoap.com for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, got2b hair color and styling, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X, @Henkel_NA.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established nearly years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

SOURCE Dial