Dial Brand Partners with Country Duo Maddie & Tae to Empower Everyday Connections

Dial® brand teams up with country duo Maddie & Tae for a social media campaign and sweepstakes to unveil new 2025 brand positioning.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 75 years, the Dial® brand has been trusted to deliver undeniable clean skin to help consumers feel confident and connected. Everyday moments of connection are essential, which is why Dial® brand is thrilled to partner with award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae for their upcoming campaign. Maddie & Tae's music celebrates everyday moments and the power of feeling good in your own skin. Their unbreakable bond embodies confidence and authenticity, which is why Dial® brand has enlisted the duo for a campaign that showcases how Dial® brand helps us connect and live life close-up. This initiative aims to raise awareness for the Dial® brand as they move into 2025 and gear up to launch new product innovations. Dial® brand's evolved positioning from "Dial Up Your Day" to "Dial Up Your Clean" showcases a renewed dedication to delivering trusted innovations that provide powerful deep cleansing while remaining gentle on your skin so that nothing holds you back from being ready to engage and connect.

"The partnership with Maddie & Tae is a powerful testament to Dial's® brand commitment to empowering everyone to confidently engage in everyday moments of connection. Dial® brand believes that nothing should hold you back from being ready to connect and delivers an undeniable clean that lets you live life close up." said Allison Feldman, VP Marketing - Personal Care Brands at Henkel. "By aligning with such a talented duo, we're encouraging consumers to embrace their own undeniable clean and confidence journey with Dial® brand products."

The campaign launches on November 12, 2024 and will run until December 9, 2024. Maddie & Tae will star in three social media posts across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. These posts will feature Dial® brand's 2024 launch, the Exfoliating Cocoa Butter and Orange Extract Body Wash, and illustrate how an "undeniable clean" empowers consumers to reset and connect with confidence. To elevate the campaign experience, Dial® brand will also host a sweepstakes with Maddie & Tae, offering a luxurious spa experience and VIP access to their concert rehearsal in Nashville. Consumers are encouraged to follow @maddieandtae and @dial for more information on how to enter the sweepstakes.

Dial® brand is just getting started on ramping up for the new year ahead. This campaign provides a sneak peek into their updated brand positioning and product innovations for 2025. With a fresh lineup of launches for both men and women, Dial® brand is ready to resonate deeply with consumers and redefine the way they connect. Stay tuned for more updates as the Dial® brand continues to innovate and inspire connections through authentic experiences.

About Dial® Soap

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers an undeniable close up clean for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. See www.dialsoap.com for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X, @Henkel_NA.

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting, and signature harmonies into their latest EP, What A Woman Can Do, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr previously drew praise for their 1-2 punch project Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, and their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album. The album's 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart" topped the country airplay charts, making Maddie & Tae the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s – their first being the Platinum-selling, brilliant counter to bro-country, "Girl In A Country Song." Stacking acclaim throughout their career, they have taken home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and are currently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 58th CMA Awards. They have toured with country music's biggest names including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They recently wrapped their headlining Here's To Friends Tour, and will kick off their Love & Light Tour in Spring 2025.

