DIAL® HAND SOAP & NEW BODY WASH RECOGNIZED AS 2024 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNERS

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, Product of the Year has operated for 16 years in the United States and over 30 years globally, supporting shoppers as a trusted guide to the best new products on the market, both online and in-store. With more consumers minding budgets and being more selective in their purchasing, the Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that helps consumers cut through the masses of product on shelves to locate the best new products that feature thoughtful design, quality and innovation. By allowing shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, the emblem also serves as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respective categories.

"With today's consumers looking for ways to cut costs, while still craving new and innovative products, Product of The Year helps to connect them to the latest products worth purchasing that are smarter, more efficient, and easier to use," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Shoppers have confidence trusting any product with our iconic red seal, as they know they are backed by the opinion of 40,000 Americans as the foremost innovative products in their respective categories."

"It is an honor to be endorsed by Product of the Year as a 2024 winner for both the Hand Soap and Personal Hygiene categories," said Chris McClement, Senior Vice President Marketing North America at Henkel. "Knowing that consumers are being more intentional with how they spend their dollars, it's more imperative than ever for us to stand out at shelf to showcase our unique innovations. This widely-recognized Product of the Year red seal acknowledges our efforts on behalf of consumers, customers, and partners to create innovative products that are high quality and deliver on sustainability. We are excited to utilize the widely-recognized Product of The Year red seal within upcoming marketing and sales efforts to not only draw in new consumers to purchase our new Dial products, but to further solidify our credibility with existing customers as an innovative brand in the Hand Soap and Personal Hygiene industry."

The full list of 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 8th at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live alums Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat hosting the Award Show.

In tandem with the winner announcement, Dial® Hand Soap and Dial® Exfoliate & Restore™ Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Body Wash are currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2024 winners in respective categories.

For further information about new Dial® launches and more brand updates, visit DialSoap.com. Additional details on the full list of 2024 Product of the Year Winners can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) at #POYUSA2024.

About Dial®:

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers clean for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide benefits such as exfoliation, gentle on skin, antibacterial, and more. www.dialsoap.com

About Henkel in North America:

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

SOURCE Dial

