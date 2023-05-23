Dial in all parts of your game with new Approach S70 premium golf smartwatches from Garmin

If golf is your world, the Approach S70 is your watch; available in two sizes with vibrant AMOLED displays and enhanced golf analytics

OLATHE, Kan., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Approach® S70 series, its newest flagship golf smartwatches, available in two different sizes and packed with on-the-course tools and fitness features to help build a better all-around game. Super-bright and easy to read, even in the sunlight, both smartwatches feature stunning AMOLED touchscreen displays so it's easier than ever to play one of the over 43,000 preloaded golf courses from around the world.

From the driving range to the final putt, the Approach S70 series covers golfers of all skill levels. The improved virtual caddie tool shows shot dispersion data and suggests a club based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, wind direction and more1. Both watches also include an enhanced PlaysLike Distance feature with an all-new, built-in barometer to give players a more accurate reading of how each shot is playing.

Golfers will be able to play more rounds without needing to charge thanks to the Approach S70 series' extended battery life. The Approach S70 can hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

"The Approach S70 series is designed for customers who want all the tools to improve their game on the course – and all the health monitoring, activity tracking and connected features for their life off the course. Available in two sizes, now golfers can pick the watch that's right for them without sacrificing functionality."

– Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Check out how the Approach S70 series can improve your next round here.

We've got your game

Whether a seasoned veteran of the links or new to the sport, golfers of all ages and skill levels will appreciate the on-course features of the Approach S70 series:

Comprehensive CourseView maps: See every hole in elaborate detail on 43,000+ preloaded courses, with the ability to pan and zoom to know the lay of the land.

Improved Virtual Caddie: View shot dispersion data and receive more accurate club suggestions based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind and more.

Enhanced PlaysLike Distance: See an analytical estimate of how a shot will play based on an uphill or downhill lie, wind, temperature, and air pressure.

Green Contour Data 2 : Plan the best approach shot and putt by seeing the green's slope direction and severity on select courses when connected to an active Garmin Golf ™ membership (starting at $9.99 /month).

: Plan the best approach shot and putt by seeing the green's slope direction and severity on select courses when connected to an active Garmin Golf membership (starting at /month). AutoShot round analyzer: Pair with Approach CT10 club tracking sensors for more automatic game-tracking capabilities, including detecting putts and chips.

club tracking sensors for more automatic game-tracking capabilities, including detecting putts and chips. Scorekeeper: Track round score hole-by-hole, and upload to the Garmin Golf app for stat tracking and handicap calculation.

Innovative features to improve performance

With a new Approach S70 on their wrist, golfers can improve flexibility and overall fitness with preloaded activity profiles for strength, HIIT, yoga, running and more. With Garmin's full suite of 24/7 health monitoring features, customers have the tools they need to better understand their overall well-being, so they can not only have the potential to hit the ball farther but can also help prevent injuries. Thanks to wrist-based heart rate, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and more3, the Approach S70 series can help golfers perform their best on and off the course.

The Approach S70 series can also help golfers stay in peak physical shape with customized training plans from Garmin Coach, while they can create their own workout regimen utilizing more than 1,600 individual exercises via the Garmin Connect™ app. Golfers can also track their fitness age to estimate whether their body is training and responding to workouts younger or older than their actual age.

Sophisticated style for every occasion

Designed to wear both on and off the links, the Approach S70 smartwatches combine a lightweight, stylish design with high-quality materials, including a ceramic bezel with a scratch-resistant lens on a 1.2" or 1.4" AMOLED display. The lightweight yet stylish design is perfect for wrists of all sizes and won't alter a golf swing. What's more, golfers will always be dressed for the part with the Approach S70's accent color ring between the bezel and watch case that can't help but draw attention.

Easy-to-use connected features

Not only does the Approach S70 give golfers the tools that can help them succeed on the course, but it includes many features for life away from the links:

Smart notifications: Receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.

Garmin Pay ™ : Pay for refreshments in the clubhouse or anywhere Garmin Pay is accepted with the contactless payment solution through participating banks.

: Pay for refreshments in the clubhouse or anywhere is accepted with the contactless payment solution through participating banks. Music: When paired with wireless headphones, listen to music or podcasts directly from your wrist 4 after downloading from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer.

after downloading from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer. Connect IQ™ app integration: Download different watch faces and enjoy other third-party apps when paired to a compatible smartphone.

Available now, the Approach S70 series has a suggested retail price starting at $649.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin outdoor recreation products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmingolf on social, or follow our blog.

