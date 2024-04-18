DialCare Selected as a Mental Health Vendor for Texas Stronger Connections Grant

FRISCO, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Center for Student Supports (TCSS) has chosen DialCare as an approved vendor for the Texas Stronger Connections Grant (SCG) under the category entitled "Software that Supports Students & Schools in Mental & Behavioral Health & Well-being." DialCare is one of five vendors selected and the only Texas-based company.

The Stronger Connections Grant is a federal initiative that aims to help schools establish safe, healthy and supportive learning opportunities and environments. Started through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), SCGs are disbursed by State Educational Agencies to their high-need school districts, including those that have high rates of poverty, bullying, violence and deficiencies in mental health staffing. Under the grant program, The Texas Education Agency (TEA) received over $93 million to support the ongoing needs of the Texas students, educators, families and communities.

"DialCare is proud to be a resource for recipients of the Texas Stronger Connections Grant," DialCare senior vice president Becca Bean said. "With the prevalence of mental health conditions among our youth and the critical need for early intervention, virtual care can be a transformative investment toward students' well-being inside and outside the classroom."

Recipients of the Texas SCG can now use funding to implement Dialogue, DialCare's virtual student counseling program. Designed as a resource for middle and high school students to seek a safe, secure and private means of accessing care, Dialogue virtually connects students with mental health professionals via phone or video chat for assistance with a multitude of behavioral health conditions. Dialogue services are available nationwide from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. across all time zones seven days a week and at no cost to students or their families.

"The Dialogue program was created to be a resource for schools that lack the funds and staff necessary to support their students' mental health," DialCare Chief Operations Officer Jeremy Hedrick said. "As these deserving districts are getting the financial support needed, Dialogue's services provide additional support needed for their staff. By giving students the ability to virtually connect with professionals about their mental health, we aim to alleviate the burden on counselors, teachers and administrators so they can focus on academic needs."

"DialCare is thrilled for the opportunity to serve students in our home state through the Texas Stronger Connections Grant," DialCare Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda said. "While others in the virtual care industry have seemingly struggled to maintain momentum post-pandemic, DialCare only continues to grow and expand the verticals in which we offer our solutions."

Beyond the Dialogue program, DialCare also offers several other telehealth solutions including Physician Access, Mental Wellness, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status, brokers, benefits consultants and individual consumers nationwide.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com.

