Dialectica Appoints Jason Howard as Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer

Seasoned Legal and Regulatory Leader Joins Dialectica to Drive Compliance Excellence and Support Global Growth

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialectica, a globally leading information services firm is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Howard as Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer. Jason joins Dialectica's senior leadership team to lead the company's legal and compliance functions, including oversight of the Global Client Protection team.

Jason Howard, Dialectica's newly appointed Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer.

Jason brings to Dialectica a distinguished career spanning strategic legal, compliance, and regulatory advisory roles. Most recently, he served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Tegus, where he was a key member of the senior leadership team for nearly five years.

Jason held prominent roles in the U.S. Federal Government, dedicating over 13 years to the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There, he investigated and prosecuted complex cases involving U.S. securities laws, earning recognition for his achievements and gaining deep expertise in regulatory enforcement.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to Dialectica," noted George Tsarouchas, CEO & Founder of Dialectica. "His extensive experience in legal, compliance, and regulatory matters will be instrumental as we continue to grow rapidly while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and in the protection of the company and our clients."

"I'm thrilled to join Dialectica at such an exciting time in the company's journey," Jason commented. "With its ambitious vision to become the world's leading insights provider, Dialectica is redefining the way businesses access knowledge to make critical business decisions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to advise the company during this incredible period of growth, and helping the team deliver exceptional insights to clients in a safe and compliant manner, which is of paramount importance in today's fast-paced and highly regulated business environment."

About Dialectica

Dialectica is a global information services company that helps businesses access the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Founded in May 2015, the company has quickly grown to become a trusted partner for the world's leading investment firms, consultancies, and fortune 500 corporations. With 5 global offices in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Dialectica serves over 1,000 clients across industries and geographies.

The company specializes in delivering primary research services by connecting clients with industry experts and providing actionable insights. Through expert interviews, custom research, and market analysis, Dialectica empowers clients to evaluate opportunities, address challenges, and gain a competitive edge in their sectors.

What sets Dialectica apart is its unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and exceptional client service. A team of over 1,350 professionals drives the company's success, embracing a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous growth. Dialectica's commitment to operational rigor and delivering consistent value has earned the company recognition from the Financial Times as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies for four consecutive years.

Media Contact:

Panagiotis Papachristofilou

00306936316767

[email protected]

SOURCE Dialectica