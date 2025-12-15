Dialed In Gummies Launches "With Love" A Limited Holiday Batch

"With Love" Was Crafted for Gifting, Sharing and Those Stoney Holiday Moments

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialed In Gummies today announced the release of "With Love," a limited-edition holiday batch crafted to celebrate the warmth, nostalgia and togetherness of the season. Inspired by classic gift tags and festive wrapping paper, With Love features red and green gummies with the brand's signature solventless rosin for a cheerful and uplifting gummy perfect for Holiday gatherings.

This season batch doubles as a keepsake: each tin includes a real "To/From" gift tag on the label and is designed as a hangable ornament, allowing consumers to personalize it and place it directly on their tree or gift it to someone special.

"The holidays are full of small rituals that make the season meaningful, the wrapping paper you recognize from childhood, the handwritten tag on a gift, the feeling of cozy moments with the people you love to get dialed in with," said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies. "With Love' captures that spirit in a tin. It's festive, familiar, and something you can share, hang on your tree, or gift with a personal note."

Created as a nod to holiday traditions, With Love brings the Holiday Spirit:

A festive red or green tin wrapped in artwork inspired by classic holiday packaging.

A kraft style gift tag that consumers can personalize

A hangable ornament design intended for trees, stockings, or gift bundles.

Solventless rosin infusion for clean terpene forward effects.

A small batch craft release available for a limited time.

"This batch is our seasonal nod to cozy moments and good company. Wrapped in warmth, powered by rosin, and made for the ones who make your season brighter. Each tin is ready to slide under the tree or treat yourself. Small batch With Love, from Dialed In Gummies," said Vansluys.

The With Love batch will be available in Colorado, Massachusetts and Arizona starting in mid-December, while supplies last.

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from small-batch collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

