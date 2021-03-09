Dialight Approved For National Lighting Bureau's Trusted Warranty Program

Often held as the industry standard, Dialight's warranties are now validated by a preeminent organization within the lighting industry

FARMINGDALE, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, announced today the approval for the National Lighting Bureau's (NLB) Trusted Warranty program. Dialight's industry-leading, 10 year warranty is available on most of its LED light fixtures including the new Vigilant LED High Output High Bay – Low Profile.

The NLB Trusted Warranty Program recognizes excellence in lighting companies that meet objective quality standards and practices regarding their warranty administration. The program empowers Customers, Lighting Designers, Electrical Distributors, Electrical Contractors and other Industry Stakeholders to feel comfortable specifying, buying, and installing luminaires from companies that have had their warranty department audited and approved by the NLB. Acceptance in this program validates companies that reliably stand behind their warranty.

"Our customers depend on us to provide safe, reliable lighting in some of the most demanding environments in the world," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "The NLB's Trusted Warranty Program gives our customers the added validation of our industry-leading warranties for more than a decade."

As part of its Trusted Warranty Program, the NLB assesses companies based on five key criteria:

Formal Warranty Process

Warranty Language

Length of Business/Warranty Insurance

Technical Evaluation

Claims Review Evaluation.

In demonstrating quality and reliability across these five categories, companies give industry stakeholders confidence in their manufacturing.

For more information on Dialight's warranties and their full suite of LED light fixtures, visit: www.Dialight.com.

About the NLB

The National Lighting Bureau is an independent, IRS-recognized not-for-profit, educational foundation that has served as a trusted lighting-information source since 1976. The NLB is focused on Promoting Lighting Excellence™ and helping the lighting industry solve its business problems. The NLB exists to create demand for High Benefit Lighting®—efficient lighting designed to optimize human performance, health, safety, and commerce by educating and acknowledging those who make and influence decisions about lighting. The Bureau provides its services to the public free of charge, thanks to the generous funding of the organization's sponsors: professional societies, trade associations, labor unions, manufacturers, and agencies of the U.S. government. To learn more about the National Lighting Bureau, visit www.nlb.org.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at

