Dialight Debuts New Modular ProSite LED Floodlight Series at OTC Houston

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight, (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced the debut of its new versatile ProSite LED Floodlight. Dialight will offer a first look at the new ProSite Floodlight at Booth #2011 at the Offshore Technology Conference on Aug. 16-19 at Houston's NRG Park.

Building upon Dialight's pedigree of best-in-class technology when it comes to power supplies, advanced optics, and mechanical designs, the team succeeded in creating both a highly efficient and rugged product built to last in the toughest conditions, such as Oil & Gas and Petrochemical operations.

The new ProSite series is currently available in 12,000 – 65,000 lumen models, reaching up to 165 LPW, for mounting heights of up to 100 feet. This product provides superior visibility to worksites with crisp, near daylight illumination to keep operations safe and secure. What's more, Dialight was able to optimize total output while keeping a sleek, compact form factor. They did so by leveraging Dialight designed molded optics (patent pending) and chip scale package LEDs.

"This product features Dialight's hallmark dependability and efficiency in an innovative, compact new design that provides a brighter, safer and more secure work environment," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "It is very important to us to provide products that perform to the highest standards, while also being cost-effective, easy to install and virtually maintenance free over their 10 year lifespan so that nothing is wasted - whether that be money, time, or unnecessary environmental impact."

The ProSite Floodlight is available in non-hazardous as well hazardous location models, and offers maximum protection against water, dust, debris, vibration and impact with IP66/67, NEMA4X and IK10 (integrated polycarbonate optic/lens or lens cover) or IK08 (glass lens cover) ratings. This product also comes standard with corrosion-resistant 316 stainless steel mounting hardware. The ProSite can withstand a variety of environmental conditions and has a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +65°C.

With just four screws to access wiring, installation is quick and easy. Several mounting options are available as well as a variety of accessories including: wire guards, visors and bird spikes.

The ProSite integrates highly efficient precision optics, offering a wide range of beam patterns from narrow-spot to very wide, symmetric or asymmetric, and is capable of withstanding harsh and hazardous environments. The freeform optical surfaces precisely distribute the light over target area with minimum light spill, for optimal illumination without wasted light or unnecessary light pollution.

The rugged ProSite Floodlight is a smart investment to ensure the safety and security of any facility, and offers Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty for maximum peace of mind. This best-in-class warranty was recently designated as part of the National Lighting Bureau's Trusted Warranty Program.

To learn more about the new ProSite Floodlight, along with Dialight's full range of high-performance industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.dialight.com

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

