Dialight Expands ProSite Platform Series with Streetlight Model for Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Applications

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced the launch of its new ProSite Streetlight. This state-of-the-art fixture is designed for both hazardous and non-hazardous applications, consolidating the previous StreetSense range and introducing enhanced features for improved performance and energy efficiency.

The ProSite Streetlight helps workers move more safely and efficiently around their worksites, illuminating and exposing potential risks before they happen. With a lumen output ranging from 12,000 to 30,000 and wattage options between 80W and 235W, The ProSite Streetlight provides maximum illumination with up to 150 lumens per watt. This new model includes multiple optical patterns and color temperatures to meet diverse lighting needs. Its robust design, built with A360 aluminum housing, ensures durability in harsh environments, making it ideal for industries such as Mining, Petrochemical, Heavy Industry and General Manufacturing.

Rigorously tested to ensure protection from water, dust, dirt, debris, high heat, and vibration, the ProSite Streetlight is designed to maximize ease of installation at high elevations and is versatile enough for site-pole, mid-mast, and streetlight installations ranging from 12 to 40 feet (4-12 meters). The product is ideal for on-site street lighting, parking lots, general area, and perimeter/security lighting, and also includes wildlife-friendly options with amber and 2200K lighting.

"Our ProSite platform has long been trusted by our customers for its adaptability and efficiency," said Dialight CEO Steve Blair. "The new ProSite Streetlight offers the ultimate safety and security for a wide range of applications, filling range gaps and delivering greater flexibility. Customers ranging from Mining to General Manufacturing can now experience a new level of reliability and performance."

Featuring a built-in surge protection and a user-friendly access for quick installation and maintenance. Certified for hazardous environments with ratings including UL844 and ATEX/IECEx Zone 2, the fixture is suitable for use under the harshest conditions, meeting stringent safety standards.

The ProSite Streetlight is currently available for sale in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information on this and other industrial-grade Dialight lighting products, please visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With millions of fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

