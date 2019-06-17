Dialight Launches New 556 Constant Intensity Indicator Series for Rugged Applications

FARMINGDALE, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA) today announced the launch of its new 556 Series Constant Intensity Panel Mount Indicators, the company's first constant intensity product designed for rugged, outdoor applications. Combining InGaN and AlInGaP technologies, the 556 Series delivers maximum light output in a highly durable package designed for 1" mounting holes in applications ranging from instrument panels and agricultural controls to transportation, environmental monitoring equipment, display lighting and much more.

Designed for reliable visibility, the 556 Series ensures continuous indication in battery-operated equipment that will not decline as voltage depletes. Built for rugged conditions, the 556 Series is IP66, NEMA 4X rated, and RoHS compliant with 6C exemption.

The 556 Series is available in two options:

Daylight viewable with a clear, flat UV-stabilized polycarbonate lens over a colored LED for even distribution of light and maximum visibility at any angle.

Standard PMI, available with a flat or domed, tinted, polycarbonate lens over colored LEDs. The standard series is also IK07 certified for impact resistance.

Both are built to operate between 18-48-volt DC and at extreme operating temperatures ranging from -30C to +85C (22°F to +185°F). Each unit comes in red, green or yellow with a white or black nickel-plated brass housing and nut. Terminals are hot solder dip with 6-32 screw terminal connection.

"We've heard a lot of requests in the field for a constant-intensity product that delivers Dialight's signature reliability and durable construction," said Matthew Boudiette, Dialight Vice President and General Manager. "We're happy to oblige with this highly resilient product that's built to withstand the rigors of outdoor and industrial equipment. We aim to expand this line with a wider range of mounting hole sizes in the coming months."

To learn more about Dialight's class-leading industrial LED indicator solutions, visit www.dialightsignalsandcomponents.com.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. www.dialight.com

