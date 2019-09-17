Dialight Launches New Heavy-Duty Indicator Series for 8, 22 and 30mm Applications

The four new products—the 620, 621, 622 and 623 Series—each feature a durable, brushed stainless steel housing and nut for a sophisticated look that matches their performance. Designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, each product is corrosion resistant and dirt-, dust- and water-tight, including immersion for depths up to 1 meter. All four are also RoHS compliant and carry IP66/67, IK10 and NEMA 4X certifications.

Each product boasts a storage and operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F) and is available in 3 VDC, requiring an external resistor, or 6, 12 or 24 VDC with integrated internal resistor.

"These new indicators not only fill a gap in our portfolio but also give our customers an extremely durable, dependable solution for their most demanding applications," said Matthew Boudiette, Dialight Vice President and General Manager. "Plus, the brushed stainless housing gives them a beefier, yet elegant appearance that makes them right at home in heavy-duty, industrial-grade equipment or sleek, high-end design applications."

The new products include the:

620 Series for 8mm mounting holes with solder terminals. Available in red, green, yellow and blue, the 620 series features a flat profile.

621 Series, Dialight's first tri-color panel mount indicator, for 22mm mounting holes with solder terminals. The 621 comes with red/green/blue LEDs for a variety of color display options, and a raised, bevel edge for a more aggressive profile.

622 Series, also for 22mm mounting holes, but with a flat profile and screw terminals. The 622 is single-color, available in red, green, yellow and blue.

623 Series for 30mm mounting applications, featuring a beveled edge and screw terminals, available in red, green, yellow and blue.

Each product is designed with Dialight's signature class-leading durability and long-life performance based on the company's 80-year legacy of innovation in the LED indicator market.

To learn more about Dialight's ample industrial LED indicator solutions, visit www.dialightsignalsandcomponents.com.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. www.dialight.com.

