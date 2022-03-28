Diality Advances Versatile Hemodialysis System Closer to Market - Partners with Paramit Corporation to Accelerate Production

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device startup, Diality Inc., announced it had reached an agreement and partnership with Paramit Corporation for the upcoming manufacture of Diality's versatile hemodialysis system. Meeting a variety of critical and unmet patient and provider needs, the Diality device is part of a wave of unprecedented change in the dialysis industry – including a personalization and decentralization of therapy delivery.

The exclusive, multi-year agreement establishes Paramit as the sole supplier of the capital components of Diality's innovative hemodialysis system.

"After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled to partner with a California based medical-device manufacturer with deep experience in complex electromechanical and fluidic systems including hemodialysis machines," said Jahnavi Lokre, COO of Diality. "As we accelerate the commercialization effort for our system, we believe it is important to have a key strategic partner with a global manufacturing footprint and scale-up capability as well."

"Paramit is proud to partner with Diality and manufacture such an impactful healthcare device," said Jeff Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing for Paramit. "Our capabilities and experience are well aligned to Diality's technology, and we look forward to making their product realization goals a success."

About Diality, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Diality is a privately held medical device company currently in development of a versatile hemodialysis machine useable at home or in a variety of care settings, including nursing homes, hospitals, transitional care facilities, and dialysis centers. Committed to helping build a future where all patients and partners can control kidney disease, Diality is focused on developing solutions that help care providers improve the care and lives of patients with kidney disease while giving physicians the flexibility to prescribe personalized dialysis treatments regardless of delivery setting. For the latest company updates and product development information, please visit: Diality.com. Or follow Diality on social media: LinkedIn.

About Paramit Corporation

Paramit is an FDA-registered manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments. With operations in the U.S. and Malaysia, Paramit offers OEMs a low-risk approach to designing, assembling, and testing mechatronic intensive devices such as point-of-use medical equipment and benchtop laboratory instruments. Paramit's vPoke® computer directed assembly process provides a zero-defect manufacturing environment in ISO 13485 certified facilities. Paramit is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN).

Learn more at: www.Paramit.com. Or follow Paramit on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: The performance characteristics of this product have not been established. This product is not yet available for use in the E.U. or U.S. and is pending CE Mark and submission and clearance by the United States FDA. All performance claims listed are project goals only.

