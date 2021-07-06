Diality Poised to Revolutionize Dialysis Treatment - In Development of Versatile Home Dialysis System; Welcomes Industry Veteran Dan Guthrie as Chief Business Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device startup Diality (https://www.diality.com) announced Dan Guthrie would become the newest member of its executive team, serving as Chief Business Officer effective July 1. Founded in 2014, Diality is currently developing a versatile hemodialysis system that addresses a variety of unmet needs for a rapidly evolving dialysis industry. Guthrie will help guide the company into the next phase of its operations as it begins to shift from R&D mode to a more commercial focus.

"After an extensive search, Diality is excited to welcome Dan Guthrie to our executive leadership team," said Osman Khawar, M.D., CEO of Diality. "Dan's experience in growing multiple medical device businesses in evolving technological and reimbursement environments is impressive. Further, his experience in market development and capital equipment and recurring revenue business models are an excellent fit for our company."

Dan Guthrie brings over 20 years of senior leadership and commercialization experience to Diality. Most recently, Mr. Guthrie served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Neuronetics where he led the company's commercial expansion efforts following its IPO in 2018, significantly scaling Neuronetics commercial organization and doubling the size of the company's revenue. Mr. Guthrie has held senior commercial roles at JADAK (a business unit of Novanta, Inc.); Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Medtronic PLC (formerly Covidien Ltd); and Fleet Laboratories, Inc. Mr. Guthrie earned his bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from American University and his MBA from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Diality team during this next, crucial stage of its development as we finalize our go-to market strategy for the company," said Dan Guthrie. "Today, the United States alone spends over $50 billion annually to treat over 600K dialysis patients and that number is at pace to grow to nearly 800K patients by 2030¹. Given changes to Medicare reimbursement, our technology offers significant potential to provide value to patients, providers, and payers as the category evolves from a volume to a value-based care model over the next decade."

About Diality, Inc.

Diality is a privately held medical device company currently in development of a smart, versatile, portable hemodialysis machine useable at-home or in a variety of care settings, including nursing homes, hospitals, and dialysis centers*. Committed to improving the quality of life of patients with kidney disease, Diality is focused on reducing patient burden of care, burnout, and improving patient quality of life, as well as giving physicians the flexibility to prescribe personalized dialysis treatments regardless of delivery setting. Learn more at: www.Diality.com.

*Disclaimer: The performance characteristics of this product have not been established. This product is not yet available for use in the E.U. or U.S. and is pending CE Mark and submission and clearance by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All performance claims listed are project goals only.

¹: Estimates as of 2020 based on data contained in The United States Renal Data System's 2020 Annual Data Report.

