Diality Secures $10 million in Series A Funding

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diality Inc. (diality.com), a medical device company that is redefining home dialysis by developing a smart, flexible and portable home hemodialysis machine, today announced the close of a $10 million Series A investment round.

"Today only about 12% of the 468,000 dialysis patients in the U.S. receive home dialysis," says Osman Khawar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Diality. "But with the increasing cost of in-center dialysis and the recent executive order launching the Advancing American Kidney Health initiative, there is momentum to significantly increase the percentage of patients receiving the benefits of home dialysis. Our mission is to build a home hemodialysis machine that will finally address machine usability, flexibility and portability issues that contribute to the limited adoption and sustained use of home hemodialysis."

This new round of funding will be used for design transfer, submitting for regulatory approval and initiating clinical studies.

About Diality: Diality Inc. is a privately held medical device company located in Irvine, California developing a portable, home hemodialysis machine. Committed to improving the quality of life of patients with kidney disease, Diality is redefining home dialysis by focusing on reducing patient burden of care and burnout and improving patient quality of life. Diality is making home dialysis simply smart, flexible and portable.

